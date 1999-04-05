Thumbs Up on $10M Court TV Campaign

New York -- Courtroom Television Network will launch its

biggest-ever branding campaign next week, backed by a $10 million marketing budget.

Lee Hunt Associates created the new "thumbprint"

logo for the network -- which will make its debut on TV spots next week -- along with the

tag line, "Inside Crime, Inside Justice."

"This is the first time in the [seven-year] history of

Court TV that we're announcing a new look and feel," said Henry Schleiff,

president and CEO of Court TV. "What we're shouting with the thumbprint is that

it's really Court TV's imprint in the area of crime and justice, which is the

area that we really want to be associated with."

According to Schleiff, recent attention to the genre by

broadcast-network newsmagazine shows like Dateline, 60 Minutes and 48

Hours has helped to corroborate Court TV's crime-and-justice programming

strategy.

Schleiff said the network would run high-profile

programming next week in conjunction with the campaign's rollout. Included during

primetime are four original documentaries devoted to some of history's most notorious

serial killers.

The $10 million will buy national and local TV spots; radio

commercials in the top 35 markets; and trade and consumer print ads. Changes in the

network's logo and slogan will be carried over Court TV's web site (www.courttv.com).

Schleiff said the network wanted to make sure that it took

advantage of the "extremely high brand recognition" that it already enjoys, and

to overcome any concern about the narrowness of its focus.

Court TV is building on the foundation of its live,

gavel-to-gavel daytime programming with primetime shows like Homicide: Life in the City

and weekend movies including 12 Angry Men.

"Our household ratings are up a record 200 percent to

300 percent since January," Schleiff said.

Court TV has about 33.5 million cable and direct-broadcast

satellite subscribers.