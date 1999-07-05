Three Top Execs Out at Lifetime TV

New York -- In the first Lifetime Television management

shakeup since Carole Black came on board as president, three top executives have left the

women's network.

Jane Tollinger, the No. 2-ranked Lifetime official and

executive vice president; Barry Kresch, senior vice president of research and marketing

services; and Mary Pat Ryan, senior vice president of marketing, all left during the past

week-and-a-half.

Some sources predicted that there are more changes and

departures to come. No replacements had been named for the three exiting executives last

week.

Tollinger and Kresch were Lifetime veterans, having been

there since its inception in 1984. As such, they were part of the old regime of Douglas

McCormick, who left in January after the network's board opted not to renew his contract.

Ryan was a relative newcomer to Lifetime, joining last

September from U.S. Satellite Broadcasting, where she was an executive vice president.

Black officially replaced McCormick in late March, and she

hadn't made any major changes until the exits of Tollinger, Kresch and Ryan.

The departures of Kresch and Ryan from marketing roles

leave Black free to pick her own team to oversee that function, and marketing will be of

key importance as Lifetime faces two new rival women's networks: Geraldine Laybourne's

Oxygen and Turner Broadcasting System Inc.'s new service. Both will debut next year.

"[Kresch's and Ryan's jobs] are used to position the

channel," said Ellen Oppenheim, senior vice president and media director at Foote,

Cone & Belding. "This indicates that Black wants to make some changes. Lifetime

has the burden to maintain its heritage in the women's arena."

Tollinger, reached at home last week, declined to comment

and referred all questions to Lifetime. Neither Kresch -- who is slated to win an upcoming

CTAM award -- nor Ryan could be reached for comment.

Lifetime senior vice president of public affairs Meredith

Wagner said last week that the network -- which is owned by The Walt Disney Co. and Hearst

Corp. -- doesn't comment on personnel changes.

As for the trio who left, Wagner said, "We wish them

all well. They made a lot of contributions to Lifetime."

Only last month, Tollinger was at the National Show in

Chicago with broadcast-alumni Black, a veteran of KNBC in Los Angeles. Tollinger made the

rounds with her new boss, introducing her to cable-industry officials at various parties

and events.

After McCormick left Lifetime in January, Tollinger's name

had surfaced as his possible successor, but Black got the job. As executive vice

president, Tollinger oversaw Lifetime's business affairs, public affairs, affiliate

relations and human resources.

Several sources said Lifetime has some fundamental problems

in the affiliate-sales area, and the network is not getting high enough license fees from

some major MSOs.

Lifetime is now the dominant women's network, with 73

million subscribers. In the second quarter, it was No. 1 for all key women's demographics

for total day.

But Lifetime's primetime-household rating dropped 13

percent in the second quarter, to a 1.4, compared with a year ago, according to Nielsen

Media Research. In total-day for households, Lifetime was up 11 percent, to a 1.0.

Black might restructure and consolidate marketing, which

was oddly configured at Lifetime. For example, although Kresch was in charge of research,

he also did some media buying for the network.

Black will make her first appearance for Lifetime at the

Television Critics Association summer tour later this month in Pasadena, Calif.