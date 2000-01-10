Three Promoted at NCTA
By Staff
Washington -- National Cable Television Association
president Robert Sachs has elevated three people within the association and confirmed the
naming of Jim Ewalt as acting vice president of public affairs until Josie Martin's
successor has been found.
In a series of appointments, Sachs named 23-year NCTA
veteran Jadz Janucik as senior vice president of association affairs. She will continue to
oversee state and local regulatory matters, as well as grassroots programs and the
association's Office of Rural and Small Systems and Office of Cable Signal Theft.
"Jadz's promotion reflects the outstanding job
she has done as the responsibilities in her department have expanded over the years. She
is truly one of the unsung heroes of the NCTA," Sachs said in a prepared statement.
Sachs also named Barbara York senior vice president of
industry affairs not long after she had been named chief administrative officer.
"Barbara's promotion to senior vice president is to further recognize her many
contributions as vice president of industry affairs," Sachs said.
Eleanor Winter was promoted to vice president of special
projects, becoming part of the NCTA's executive office. She was formerly senior
director of special projects in the government-relations department, overseeing the
association's political-action committee, which distributes campaign money to House
and Senate candidates.
"Under Eleanor's leadership, CablePAC club
memberships have steadily increased over the years, and I'm pleased to recognize her
accomplishments with this promotion," Sachs said.
Ewalt's role as acting vice president of public
affairs was disclosed at last month's Western Show after Martin resigned to pursue
other interests. Ewalt joined the NCTA as special counsel last year from the Cable
Telecommunications Association.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.