Three Promoted at NCTA

Washington -- National Cable Television Association

president Robert Sachs has elevated three people within the association and confirmed the

naming of Jim Ewalt as acting vice president of public affairs until Josie Martin's

successor has been found.

In a series of appointments, Sachs named 23-year NCTA

veteran Jadz Janucik as senior vice president of association affairs. She will continue to

oversee state and local regulatory matters, as well as grassroots programs and the

association's Office of Rural and Small Systems and Office of Cable Signal Theft.

"Jadz's promotion reflects the outstanding job

she has done as the responsibilities in her department have expanded over the years. She

is truly one of the unsung heroes of the NCTA," Sachs said in a prepared statement.

Sachs also named Barbara York senior vice president of

industry affairs not long after she had been named chief administrative officer.

"Barbara's promotion to senior vice president is to further recognize her many

contributions as vice president of industry affairs," Sachs said.

Eleanor Winter was promoted to vice president of special

projects, becoming part of the NCTA's executive office. She was formerly senior

director of special projects in the government-relations department, overseeing the

association's political-action committee, which distributes campaign money to House

and Senate candidates.

"Under Eleanor's leadership, CablePAC club

memberships have steadily increased over the years, and I'm pleased to recognize her

accomplishments with this promotion," Sachs said.

Ewalt's role as acting vice president of public

affairs was disclosed at last month's Western Show after Martin resigned to pursue

other interests. Ewalt joined the NCTA as special counsel last year from the Cable

Telecommunications Association.