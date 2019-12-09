The Lego Group Launches New Video Streaming Service

The Lego Group and distribution company Future Today have launched a new streaming service dubbed The LEGO Channel, the companies announced Monday.

The free, kids-targeted app -- which is available on such streaming platforms as Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV -- will feature more than 1,000 videos that will range in genres and animation styles that will appeal to a broad audience, said Lego officials. Content will include programming from such iconic Lego brands as Lego Ninjago, Lego Friends, Lego City, as well as specials from franchises such as Lego Jurassic World and Lego Marvel.

“The Lego Group’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow,” said Jay Shah, director, global content for the Lego Group in a statement. “With the launch of The Lego Channel, we can reach even more kids who will connect through some really fun and engaging content to inspire creativity, imagination, and learning.”

Added Future Today co-founder Vikrant Mathur: “The Lego brand is known by practically every parent and child in the U.S. and Canada and they have created an incredible and memorable programming franchise amassing fans everywhere over the last 80 plus years. We are honored to work with them to deliver their impressive library of content to kids everywhere via the major platforms where kids are today.”