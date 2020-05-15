‘The Great’ Begins on Hulu

The Great premieres on Hulu May 15. The comedy-drama series is about the rise of Catherine the Great, former empress of Russia. Elle Fanning plays Catherine.

Said Hulu, “The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. [It’s] a fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change.”

Catherine the Great ruled Russia in the late 1700s.

Also in the cast are Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge and Sacha Dhawan.