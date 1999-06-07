Texas Ops Get Piracy Law Changed

Texas operators have a new theft-of-service law that makes

it easier to prosecute individual cable pirates, as well as distributors of illegal

devices.

Before adjourning, lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. George

Bush Jr. which downgrades the severity of cable theft from a Class B to a Class C

misdemeanor.

Meanwhile, in another win for cable, an attempt by the

state's Internet Service Providers to attach an amendment to telephone legislation that

would have forced operators to unbundle their broadband networks died in the Senate.

The anti-theft bill passed after language was struck that

would have required distributors to provide the state with the names of individuals who

purchased their illegal devices.

"We really didn't expect them to do it," said

Texas Cable Telecommunications Association president Bill Arnold. "But we figured

when they got caught, it would provide another way to prosecute them. But some people

thought it smacked of privacy issues and Big Brother, so we took it out."

Nevertheless, by making cable piracy a Class C misdemeanor,

or the equivalent of theft of property, criminal mischief or driving on a suspended

license, the act still makes it easier to drag cable pirates into court.

Under the previous statute, a Class B offense was handled

by the Texas Districts Courts, which typically placed high-profile crimes at the top of

its list, while relegating cable piracy to the back burner, Arnold said.

However, a Class C offense is under the jurisdiction of a

Justice of the Peace or city court -- venues which routinely handle such matters.

Also reduced were the penalties for cable piracy.

Under Texas law, a Class B offense carries a penalty of 180

days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000, while a Class C misdemeanor calls for a fine not

to exceed $500.

The new law also makes accepting advertising for illegal

set-top devices a Class A misdemeanor, which means a fine of $4,000 and up to a year in

jail.

On open access, meanwhile, Arnold predicted the issue will

be the subject of various studies between now and the time Texas lawmakers reconvene in

January 2001.

The proposal, which would have opened high-speed cable

networks to unaffiliated ISPs, was supported by local members of OpenNet, a Washington

D.C.-based coalition headed by America Online.

"I think it's safe to say that the AOL thing is not

going to go away," Arnold said. "There are too many telephone interests who

would love to hobble their competitors."