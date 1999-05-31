Terayon Engineer Heads SCTE Board

Orlando, Fla. -- Terayon Communication Systems senior

field-applications engineer Jim Kuhns was elected chairman of the Society of Cable

Telecommunications Engineers at the organization's Cable-Tec Expo '99 here last week.

The SCTE board elected Kuhns, its Region 7 director, to

succeed Hugh McCarley, whose term included the search for a new president that eventually

settled on current SCTE chief John Clark.

"It's going to be an interesting year," Kuhns

said. "The society is in excellent shape. Hugh took us through a tough year with

finding a new president."

Kuhns said he wanted to work on strengthening the

connections between the SCTE's certification and training programs. He noted that the

society's strongest growth periods occurred when certification was a hot issue, helping to

drive industry interest in training.

Other officers the SCTE board elected for the 1999-2000

term included Larry Stiffelman of CommScope Inc., the Region 5 director, who was picked as

Western vice chairman, and Wes Burton of MediaOne Group Inc., the Region 10 director, who

was named Eastern vice chairman.

Region 1 director Steve Allen of JCA Technology Inc. was

elected secretary, and Region 8 director Don Shackelford of Time Warner Cable was elected

treasurer.

Chosen as an additional executive-committee member was

Region 2 director Steve Johnson, also of Time Warner Cable.

The SCTE also named Gary Selwitz, formerly an executive at

Raystay Co., as director of certification. In that role, Selwitz will be charged with

improving SCTE certification programs to keep pace with industry advancements.

At its annual awards luncheon, the society presented a

variety of honors to individual members and chapters.

Getting the "Member of the Year Award" was

Antonio Huerta of Telecable, honored for translating several SCTE publications into

Spanish. "Chapter of the Year" went to the SCTE's New England chapter.

Power-supply manufacturer Alpha Technologies Inc. won the

"1999 Chairman's Award" for what the SCTE called its entrepreneurial spirit in

working with cable operators, while Cox Communications Inc. received the "Service in

Technology Award" for its commitment to advancing telecommunications technology.

In addition, the society honored industry members Wayne

McKinney, Austin Coryell, Dave Large and Thomas Polis with induction into its "Hall

of Fame."

Among other individual award winners were Barry

Dillon-Malone, recipient of the "Milton Jerrold Shapp Memorial Scholarship

Award," and Greg McGrath, winner of first place in the "SCTE Field Operations

Award" competition.

Winners of the SCTE's "Gold Safety Awards," given

to recognize dedication in creating safe work environments, were Comcast Corp. systems in

Dover and Georgetown, Del.; and Florence and Mobile, Ala.

In addition, at the society's awards luncheon, the SCTE

paid tribute to Bill Grant, author of industry-standard text Cable Television, who

died in December. Also honored were outgoing chairman McCarley and outgoing board members

Ralph Patterson, Robert Schaeffer and Dennis Quinter.