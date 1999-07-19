Terayon Buys Imedia for $100M

Terayon Communication Systems Inc. agreed last week to buy

Imedia Corp. for about $100 million, aiming to shore up efforts to create a

next-generation headend for the cable industry.

For the next 18 months or so, the two firms will continue

to generate product targeted toward the largely separate markets that they have been

serving, Terayon CEO Zaki Rakib said.

During that time, the companies will combine their

expertise -- with additional expertise coming from a possible further acquisition in the

IP-voice (Internet protocol) arena -- in order to develop broadband-multimedia headends

for delivery in the mid-2001 time frame, he added.

"We believe that's when the industry will need a

common network-management platform that has the capability to integrate video, data and

voice services much more efficiently than can be done with today's headends,"

Rakib said.

This is an ambitious undertaking for a company that so far

has built its business on delivering a proprietary modem system to the cable industry, he

acknowledged.

But the deal -- aimed at bolstering the ability of cable

networks to handle multimedia traffic where video is a key, bandwidth-hungry component --

plays into Terayon's strong suit: its ability to maximize bandwidth efficiency.

"Cisco [Systems Inc.] is becoming the primary

competitor in the next-generation headend business, and they have the market

capitalization that will allow them to acquire the expertise they need to handle all of

the tasks of a headend, including the legacy operations," Rakib said. "But

I'm expecting that there will be issues that aren't addressed by them and other

suppliers, which we can solve very effectively."

Most significant, these issues involve the ways in which

video and data will be integrated in the future, which is where Imedia comes into play.

Imedia currently delivers products designed to give

operators flexibility in mixing digital-TV services from different sources, as well as the

ability to insert local ads seamlessly in real time.

"These same capabilities can be applied to the

multimedia environment, where ad insertion and bandwidth efficiency are vital,"

Imedia senior vice president for sales and marketing Stephen King said.

"There's nothing new about delivering IP over

MPEG [Moving Picture Expert Group]," King added, "but where we have something to

offer is in our ability to synchronize data with video, where, for example, multimedia ads

can be linked with advertising in the video programming through synchronization at the

headend."

This type of integration -- preserving the dominance of the

MPEG video feed, while adding IP-based ads and e-commerce to the mix -- is central to the

approach to next-generation services that many operators are taking in plans to implement

the OpenCable set-top terminal.

Meanwhile, video entertainment delivered over the IP feed

by new suppliers like Broadcast.com Inc. and Snap presents alternatives for operators that

want to be able to insert advertising or local content to realize more value.

"We'll be able to support whichever approach

operators want to take," King said. "I think the distinctions between cable

headends and ISP [Internet-service provider] points of presence are going to get very

blurry in the future."

The next-generation headend's timing would coincide

with the cable industry's need for the next level of transport capabilities embodied

in version 1.2 of DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification), Rakib

predicted.

Terayon -- which will introduce DOCSIS 1.0 headend

cable-modem-termination systems later this year -- has provided key pieces of the

underlying technology to be used with 1.2, which employs the Terayon S-CDMA (synchronous

code-division multiple access) modulation system as a way to maximize upstream capacity.

The emergence of video as a component of upstream

communications, especially in video-telephony applications, will be a major driver in the

move to DOCSIS 1.2 and to next-generation headends, Rakib said.

"In addition to traditional videoconferencing-type

calls, you'll see remote-monitoring applications like home security and the

distribution of video-enhanced content from home Web sites as things that people want from

their services," he added.

Terayon is likely to acquire or partner with a specialist

in the IP-telephony field in the near future to ensure that it has the capability to

integrate voice applications within its modem and headend systems, Rakib said.

At the National Show in Chicago last month, Terayon

demonstrated a small-office business service that delivered high-speed Internet,

videoconferencing at 30 frames per second and voice via its proprietary modem system.