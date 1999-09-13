Terayon Adds DOCSIS Modem to Roster

Terayon Communications Systems Inc. says its newly

certified, standards-based cable modem will complement its widely deployed proprietary

products, rather than compete with them.

Terayon, which claims a 15 percent worldwide market share

for cable modems based on its synchronous code division multiple access technology, made

it through Cable Television Laboratories Inc.'s latest interoperability testing on

the first pass for its TeraJet modem based on Data Over Cable Service Interface

Specification (DOCSIS) version 1.0.

While the company already has deployed S-CDMA product with

a number of major North American and overseas operators, including Cablevision Systems,

Rogers Cablesystems, Shaw Communications and United Pan-Europe Communications, Terayon

believes DOCSIS 1.0 interoperability certification opens doors to new customers.

The company expects to submit a DOCSIS 1.0-compliant

cable-modem termination system for CableLabs qualification later this year.

Terayon's early strategy was to focus on developing

cable-modem systems that comply with later DOCSIS generations such as 1.1 (encompassing

support for telephony) and 1.2 (encompassing next-generation physical layer technology

that enables operators to deliver higher-speed two way service and boost the data capacity

of their networks). Terayon co-authored the proposed 1.2 specification, which will be

backward compatible with earlier DOCSIS generations, for CableLabs.

But the company had to shift gears as it saw competitors

moving aggressively into the market for DOCSIS 1.0 equipment. Operators view DOCSIS

compliance as a key element in creating a consumer retail market for cable modems by

ensuring different brands of modem work with different brands of cable headends.

Hamburger said winning DOCSIS 1.0 certification puts

Terayon on a stronger footing to prepare for eventual testing of 1.1 and 1.2 products.

"Since we are very interested in making sure we have a

DOCSIS 1.1 certified system at least at the same time as others, and a system that is 1.2

capable, the earlier we can inject ourselves into the DOCSIS process the better,"

Hamburger said.

The TeraJet was developed through an original-equipment

manufacturer agreement with Taiwanese manufacturer TurboNet Communications, which also has

an OEM deal to build the DOCSIS-certified modem for Toshiba.