TEN Rolls Out Halloween Promotion

In its most aggressive original-programming campaign to

date, New Frontier Media's adult pay-per-view services will offer several original,

erotic movies as part of a Halloween promotion.

During the week of Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, New

Frontier's Pleasure and The Erotic Network (TEN) adult pay-per-view services will air

several world-premiere, adult-entertainment features with a Halloween theme, said New

Frontier Media director of marketing Mark Grant. During breaks, the networks will also air

segments from an originally produced parody of the popular film The Blair Witch Project,

he said.

The promotion is the first for the upstart company, whose

services currently boast a combined 6.5 million subscribers. "I felt we should do

more events and promotions to differentiate ourselves from the rest of the pack,"

Grant said. "It makes the network more interesting and enjoyable for the

subscribers."

"Theme-based promotions are critical to our primary

goal of boosting affiliate PPV buy-rates," said New Frontier Media Inc. senior vice

president of sales Ken Boenish. If the Halloween promotion proves to be successful, Grant

said, the network would look to create similar themed-programming campaigns each month,

beginning next year.

"It provides us a chance to do something new, and if

it works we can do it again and again," he said. "We want to provide our

customers with more of what we think they want."

Added Boenish: "Beyond our monthly schedule of world

premiere features, we plan to continue to aggregate humorous, entertaining and exclusive

programming for our affiliates' benefit on a regular basis."