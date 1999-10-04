TEN Rolls Out Halloween Promotion
In its most aggressive original-programming campaign to
date, New Frontier Media's adult pay-per-view services will offer several original,
erotic movies as part of a Halloween promotion.
During the week of Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, New
Frontier's Pleasure and The Erotic Network (TEN) adult pay-per-view services will air
several world-premiere, adult-entertainment features with a Halloween theme, said New
Frontier Media director of marketing Mark Grant. During breaks, the networks will also air
segments from an originally produced parody of the popular film The Blair Witch Project,
he said.
The promotion is the first for the upstart company, whose
services currently boast a combined 6.5 million subscribers. "I felt we should do
more events and promotions to differentiate ourselves from the rest of the pack,"
Grant said. "It makes the network more interesting and enjoyable for the
subscribers."
"Theme-based promotions are critical to our primary
goal of boosting affiliate PPV buy-rates," said New Frontier Media Inc. senior vice
president of sales Ken Boenish. If the Halloween promotion proves to be successful, Grant
said, the network would look to create similar themed-programming campaigns each month,
beginning next year.
"It provides us a chance to do something new, and if
it works we can do it again and again," he said. "We want to provide our
customers with more of what we think they want."
Added Boenish: "Beyond our monthly schedule of world
premiere features, we plan to continue to aggregate humorous, entertaining and exclusive
programming for our affiliates' benefit on a regular basis."
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.