Telewest, Flextech Discuss U.K. Merger

London -- Merger talks between two of Britain's leading pay

TV companies could represent one of the cable industry's first real attempts to achieve

greater vertical integration among programming and distribution.

Telewest Communications plc, the country's No. 2 MSO, and

Flextech plc, one of the market's leading pay TV programmers, said they're in discussions

about "ways of working closer together to develop their respective businesses."

The talks "include the possibility of a combination of the two businesses," they

added.

Flextech's increasingly attractive portfolio of interactive

products is just what Telewest wants as it goes forward with its own digital-cable

rollout. Two weeks ago, Telewest said it signed agreements with 13 content providers for

the interactive service it plans to launch next year over its cable network.

There is some speculation that Flextech may be a sort of

consolation prize for Telewest, which was outbid by rival MSO NTL Inc. in its effort to

buy the consumer assets of Cable & Wireless Communications plc, the United Kingdom's

other big cable operator.

A merged Telewest and Flextech would have a market

capitalization of about £10.5 billion ($17 billion) -- smaller than DTH platform British

Sky Broadcasting Group plc's £13.7 billion ($22.2 billion), but larger than those of

media companies Pearson plc and Granada Group plc.