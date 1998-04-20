Telewest Files Bid for U.K.s General Cable

London -- Telewest Communications plc said last week that

it made a formal bid to acquire General Cable, Britain's fourth-largest MSO, for $1.1

billion in stock and cash. The deal confirmed an initial agreement a month ago for

Telewest to acquire General.

One surprise element that surfaced last week, however, was

word that Telewest chief executive Stephen Davidson will leave the company when the deal

is closed. He will turn over the reins to David Van Valkenburg, MediaOne

International's chief operating officer, who is based in London. Van Valkenburg, a

U.S. cable-industry veteran, was brought to London by MediaOne International, a 27

percent-shareholder in Telewest, to try to help turn the flagging U.K. cable operation

around. He was instrumental in a deep cost-cutting effort that was put into place at

Telewest last year.

Telewest's April 15 announcement confirmed that its

stock-and-cash bid calls for Telewest to pay 1.243 of its shares, plus 65 pence ($1.07) in

cash, for each General share. The cash component is worth $400 million. Telewest intends

to finance the purchase with a 259 million-share issue, underwritten by its main

shareholders at 92.5p ($1.52) per share. Tele-Communications International Inc. (TINTA),

like MediaOne, owns 27 percent of Telewest, while SBC Communications Inc. and Cox

Communications Inc. each own 10 percent stakes.

Separately, Telewest confirmed that it intends to trigger

options to spend about $336 million to buy Comcast U.K. Cable Partners Ltd.'s 27.5

percent stake in Birmingham Cable and its 50 percent stake in Cable London, giving it

control of those franchises. Those assets had been coveted by NTL U.K. Ltd., the MSO that

is taking over Comcast and that expected to acquire those stakes in its deal.

If Telewest successfully closes both the General and

Comcast franchise acquisitions, it will become the U.K.'s No. 1 MSO, surpassing Cable

& Wireless Communications.