Telewest Bids $1B for U.K.s General Cable

London -- Telewest Communications plc said last week it was

in "advanced talks" with Generale des Eaux of France to acquire General Cable,

Britain's fourth-biggest multiple system operator, for $1 billion in cash and stock.

That bid topped a reported NTL U.K. Group Inc. bid by

around $165 million. Specifically, the Telewest share-and-cash bid calls for Telewest to

pay 1.243 of its shares plus 65 pence ($1.07) in cash for each General Cable share. The

cash component is worth $400 million.

Generale des Eaux has set an April 15 deadline for this

part of the deal to be finalized in a formal and "irrevocable" bid. Telewest

intends to finance the purchase with a 259 million share issue, underwritten by its main

shareholders and priced at 92.5p ($1.52) a share. Initial comments from NTL CEO Barclay

Knapp seemed to suggest that his company has thrown in the towel, at least as far as

General Cable is concerned.

"We note with interest the announcement, and wish the

parties well," he said.

Stage two of the Telewest consolidation plan calls for it

to exercise its $336 million option to buy Comcast U.K. Cable Partners Ltd.'s 27.5

percent stake in Birmingham Cable and 50 percent stake in Cable London. That move would

effectively swipe both properties from under NTL's nose. NTL made a $600 million bid

for Comcast in February, predicated on also getting the two assets Telewest is now trying

to acquire.

But this part of the deal may yet unravel. NTL issued a

detailed statement insisting that Telewest cannot exercise that option to buy without an

independent valuation of the properties in order to ascertain "a fair market

price."

NTL also stated, "To date, there has been no formal

valuation of either property [and] the process leading to the purchase rights of Cable

London have not been triggered." There are still a number of complex negotiations to

be put in place and, according to one advisor, there is some "red tape to be sorted

out."

A bidding war for General Cable might break out if NTL

bounces back with an improved offer. But a more likely scenario would see NTL pursue

another consolidation target. There is not much left in the British market other than the

Comtel/Telecential MSO. Its Dutch owners, KPN/Vision Networks, have recently expressed

fresh enthusiasm to monetize part of their 100 percent stake, after taking the MSO off the

market last year.

Comtel/Telecential passes about 854,000 homes -- only

slightly less than NTL -- out of a total of 1.1 million homes in its franchise. Only

152,000 homes are connected, for a relatively low penetration rate of 17.8 percent. NTL

averages 35.9 percent penetration.