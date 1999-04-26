Televisas Conexión Financiera to Close

Mexico City -- Mexican media giant Grupo Televisa S.A. will

pull the plug May 1 on its partially owned financial-news channel, Conexión Financiera.

"The reason for the closure was financial," said

the channel's director, Eduardo Torreblanca Jacques.

When it launched in April 1997, the channel was given five

years to hit operating breakeven, he added. But with fiscal discipline being the order of

the day at Televisa, the decision was made to shut the channel down only two years after

its launch.

Distributed largely in Latin America, Conexión Financiera

is the second Spanish-language news channel to bite the bullet in that region. NBC closed

its Spanish-language news channel, Canal de Noticias NBC, in early 1997.

News of Conexión Financiera's closure followed press

reports that Televisa had already severed ties with its joint-venture partner in the

channel, Spanish publisher Grupo Recoletos, which is part of British media company Pearson

plc.

Last year, Televisa and Recoletos intended to jointly own

Conexión Financiera by each taking a 50 percent stake in a new company called Expansión

Financiera that would own the channel. However, the joint venture broke up before the

company was officially established.

Torreblanca attributed the breakdown to a lack of

understanding between the partners over the concept of the channel, as well as to more

nitty-gritty issues, such as budgets.

"Our Spanish partner never wanted to build a global

signal, but you have to play in global terms," he said.

Recoletos officials couldn't be reached for comment,

but Torreblanca described the split as amicable. "It was a gentleman's

agreement," he said.

Conexión Financiera has news bureaus in Mexico, with a

staff of 100; in Spain, where 60 are employed; and in New York, with a staff of five.

Only 12 of the channel's staff in Mexico will continue

with Televisa. They will be integrated into its 24-hour pay TV general-news channel, Eco,

where Torreblanca will assume the position of director of financial information.

Televisa has invested some $15.5 million in Conexión

Finaciera, Torreblanca said, including the $7.5 million that it cost to launch and run the

channel in its first five months of business.

This may represent a sliver of Televisa's overall

expenditures, but nevertheless, it underlies the spirit of fiscal discipline resonating

throughout the entire company, said Christopher Recouso, a Latin media analyst for Bear

Stearns & Co. in New York.

"At Televisa, you are not seeing such expansive media

projects ... It is a function of [chief financial officer Gilberto] Perez Alonso's

discipline," Recouso said.

Business news is also a notoriously costly programming

genre, pointed out Peter Kosann, manager of international media distribution for Bloomberg

Television.

"It is expensive to do business news, and in Latin

America, you have to take a long-term approach," he said.

Although it is a decade old, Eco is still struggling to

reach operating breakeven.