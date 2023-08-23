Telemundo, Univision Execs Headline Hispanic TV Summit

The 21st Annual Hispanic Television Summit, programmed by Schramm Marketing Group during NYC TV Week, will feature two distinct one-on-one keynote interviews by two of today’s leading executives in Hispanic television.

The morning keynote interview features Beau Ferrari, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, parent of the Telemundo network. The summit’s afternoon will open with a keynote conversation with Ignacio “Nacho” Meyer, president of U.S. networks at TelevisaUnivision, which includes Univision and UniMás.

The summit is the premier event for those in the business of television for Hispanic audiences worldwide. It takes place Wednesday, September 13, at etc.venues, 360 Madison Ave. in New York. The summit explores ways that global and local distribution of culturally accurate television programming is engaging Hispanic viewers and advertisers across platforms — from streaming to broadcast to traditional pay television (satellite and cable).

The morning sessions focus on revenue from advertising and subscription. The series of morning panels and fireside chats opens with a state of the Hispanic media market by the new chair of the Hispanic Marketing Council, Isabella Sanchez, VP of media integration at Zubi Advertising Services.

The morning continues with a panel discussion among leading media buyers from some of the Hispanic market’s highest-spending agencies, including Horizon Media, d’exposito partners and Omnicom Media’s Elevate. This is followed by a fireside chat with an executive from a leading consumer brand (T-Mobile) about the cultural narrative in their brand’s ad creative, and another fireside chat with Comcast Cable multicultural marketing leaders and their brand’s agency. The morning closes with the chairman’s keynote interview with NBCU Telemundo Enterprises’s Ferrari, delving into the economic power of the Hispanic TV audience.

The midday program celebrates the accomplishments of the pioneers and leaders in the business of Hispanic TV with the presentation of the Annual Hispanic Television Awards ceremony.

Afternoon sessions focus on the business of programming for Hispanic TV audiences. Session topics cover program origination, content acquisition, viewer demand and distribution on linear and streaming platforms.

The afternoon opens with the keynote by Meyer of TelevisaUnivision. An experienced programmer, Meyer’s keynote focuses on original content, and he shares personal stories about creating some of Hispanic TV’s most iconic events. The balance of the afternoon’s sessions includes another keynote conversation about a sports carriage agreement that has set the new direction for future distribution deals, plus findings from a recent viewer study and related topics like content development, program acquisition, shared resources at local broadcast stations and local and worldwide distribution partnerships for cable, satellite, and streaming platforms.

Hispanic consumers are a primary focus of the morning’s program, including the conversation with Telemundo’s Ferrari, underscoring the powerful impact of the growing Hispanic consumer base.

Incorporating Hispanic culture in television is another key message, seen in back-to-back morning marketing sessions concerning brand advertising and cable-subscription acquisition and retention.

The afternoon sessions are about programming culturally relevant content and connecting that content to consumers, starting with Televisa Univision’s Meyer’s keynote. The afternoon also includes sessions about sports-carriage deals, findings from recent viewer research, shared programming resources at local broadcast station groups and a key session featuring a steaming-platform executive plus an actor/showrunner and the producer. The closing session for the afternoon focuses specifically on distributing content on broadcast, cable, satellite and streaming in order to connect this content directly with the consumer.