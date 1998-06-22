Telemundo OKs Merger

New York -- Telemundo Group Inc. shareholders last

Tuesday approved the merger of Spanish-language TV network Telemundo and TLMD Station

Group Inc.

About 92 percent of Telemundo shares voted for the merger,

in which Telemundo holders will get $44 per share at closing. The deal was struck in

December and, in the end, current Telemundo insiders Apollo Investment Fund III L.P. and

Bastion Capital Fund L.P. will own 50.1 percent of TLMD, and Liberty Media Group and Sony

Pictures Entertainment Inc. will own just under 25 percent each.