Telemundo Adds Nick Kids Block

New York -- Nickelodeon has licensed five of its most

popular animated children's series to Telemundo, marking the kids' cable

network's entrée into Spanish-language television in the United States.

Under the multiyear pact, the Spanish-language network will

begin carrying the Nick cartoons as a daily two-hour morning block -- dubbed

"Nickelodeon en Telemundo" -- Nov. 7, the companies announced last week.

The series included are AAAHH!!!Real Monsters

(airing at 6:30 a.m. weekdays); Rocko's Modern Life (7 a.m. Mondays,

Wednesdays and Fridays); Hey Arnold! (7 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays); Rugrats

(7:30 a.m. daily) and Blue's Clues (8 a.m. daily).

Nick also is creating and producing "original

packaging" for the block -- meaning interstitials, a Nick spokesman said.

For Telemundo, the agreement is designed to address a void.

"Historically, Latino children have been underserved by Spanish-language television

in the United States," said Nely Galan, president of entertainment for Telemundo, in

a prepared statement.

The addition of Spanish-language TV also helps Nickelodeon

to reach a burgeoning U.S. market. In the joint announcement, Herb Scannell, president of

Nickelodeon and Nick at Nite/TV Land, pointed out that the fast-growing Hispanic

population in the United States, which is now about 30.5 million, is projected to jump to

42 million by 2010.

Telemundo is paying Nickelodeon a licensing fee for the

series.

Asked if the cable network might also get a percentage of

the ad sales that Telemundo's TV affiliates in 63 markets will generate, a Nick

spokesman declined to comment.

The spokesman said no other shows will be added to the

block until the agreement comes up for renewal.