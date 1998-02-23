Telecruz: Smart TVs More Efficient than Set-Tops

New York -- Telecruz Technology Inc. president and CEO Kris

Narayan last week tried to drum up interest in an inexpensive new chip-set technology that

would add convergence features to televisions.

Telecruz will likely bypass the emerging digital cable

set-top market and work directly with television manufacturers, Narayan said. The

technology would allow manufacturers to add interactive-television services ranging from

electronic programming guides to e-mail and full Internet browsing for about $17 to $25

over the cost of a comparable television.

'I believe that ultimately, it will all go into the

television,' Narayan said, 'because that's where the best cost proposition

is.'

The economics of putting the technology directly inside the

TV, rather than in a set-top box, are compelling because a manufacturer can use a single

power supply and cut down on the cost of other materials. Working directly with the

television manufacturer helps to ensure better on-screen displays, Narayan added.

Television-makers are not likely to become heavily involved

in selling interactive services on a month-to-month basis. But Narayan said those

high-volume companies are still eager to add such features because they're afraid

that otherwise, their products will simply become monitors for personal computers, and

they would lose their brand equity.

He admitted that one reason why Telecruz is shying away

from the set-top is because there are so many other Silicon Valley companies targeting

digital cable.

'About 40 companies are going after the same

box,' he said.

While most consumers might prefer not to pay a monthly fee

for a digital set-top when they could get the same features in a television set,

that's not to say that there's no market for set-tops with interactive features.

But the sooner those boxes are deployed, the better.

'There's an intermediate need for set-top

boxes,' Narayan said, because there are people who want features supported by set-top

boxes, and there are others that don't. 'Over time, the need to have those

features inside the TV will increase,' he added.

Because the life cycle of the TV is longer and the number

of TVs per household is increasing, set-tops may deliver interactive services to homes

that aren't yet ready to replace their televisions. That number of homes is likely to

be high while consumers hold out for low-cost digital televisions.