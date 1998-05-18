Telecom Provider Eyes TCI in Des Moines

McLeodUSA, which already plans to take on

Tele-Communications Inc. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has set its sights on the state's

largest cable-television market.

The telecommunications-services provider is talking to

officials in Des Moines, Iowa, about a cable franchise that would go before voters in a

special referendum in November.

McLeodUSA, which already provides phone service to 5,500

residences and 2,500 business in Des Moines, proposes to build a fiber optic network

capable of delivering video, phone and Internet-access service to the city's 190,000

residents.

The decision to enter the Des Moines market comes just

weeks after McLeodUSA inked a deal to provide cable service in its hometown of Cedar

Rapids, the state's second-largest city.

Des Moines, however, with more than 400,000 residents in

the metropolitan area, represents McLeodUSA's boldest move yet into the Iowa cable

business.

City Councilman Tom Vlassis said McLeodUSA's arrival

on the scene would give Des Moines "two companies with the capability of providing

the city with everything that it will need over the next 25 years."

Vlassis said the city hopes to have a deal with McLeodUSA

in place within 60 days. To avoid problems, the agreement is expected to be identical to

any agreement that TCI ultimately signs.

However, his characterization of McLeodUSA as something

that the city "desperately needs" raised some hackles at TCI, which is in the

midst of a $20 million rebuild of its own local network.

"We've told our story, and told our story,"

said Debora Blume, regional communications director for TCI of Iowa. "TCI is

delivering everything that they're searching for. We have 220 miles of active fiber

optic plant, and still they say, 'We want a company that will give us fiber

optics.' Well, we say, 'You've got it.'"

The MSO introduced its TCI Digital Cable package in Des

Moines in December, and it plans to launch its @Home Network Internet service by

year's end.

Blume also took issue with Vlassis alluding to a survey

conducted by a Des Moines radio station that indicated that 94 percent of local cable

viewers want a new service provider.

Calling the poll "unscientific," she noted that a

needs assessment that was done for the city as part of the process of renewing TCI's

franchise found that 80 percent of the MSO's local customers expressed "some

level of satisfaction with their cable service."

"The city's own survey shows very clearly that

we're doing the job," Blume said. "Why point to an unscientific survey,

when you have one indicating that people are satisfied doing business with TCI?"

Sources close to the situation, meanwhile, said McLeodUSA

apparently has plans to seek franchise in other TCI cities in Iowa.

Industry officials said the company is also talking to

officials in Dubuque and Marion, two other TCI venues. And it's reportedly interested

in the communities of Hiawatha, Iowa City and Waterloo.

McLeodUSA officials did not return calls for comment.