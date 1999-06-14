Telcos Try to Lure ISPs to Their DSL Offerings

Incumbent telcos are responding to competitive pressures

from all sides on the high-speed-data front with newly aggressive efforts to draw

Internet-service providers to their digital-subscriber-line platforms.

Nudged by cable-modem penetration and the phalanx of

competitive local-exchange carriers offering DSL links to ISPs, the big telcos are pulling

out all of the stops in efforts to create a consumer-friendly product that offers a wide

choice of providers.

This marks a key contrast to the one-ISP approach taken by

cable companies.

"There seems to be an appreciation that the ability to

provide consumers with a choice of ISPs could be a great competitive advantage for the

telcos," said Jim Anderson, director of product management for fast access at

MindSpring Enterprises Inc., a leading provider of Internet services to residential and

small-office markets.

"I think we're going to see many more ISPs moving to

DSL in the months ahead," Anderson added.

After months of haggling with BellSouth Corp., MindSpring

has come to terms on the use of the carrier's DSL facilities for a high-speed-service

launch in Atlanta starting this fall.

While the ISP is paying for transport under the terms of

BellSouth's long-standing tariff filing, Anderson hinted that carrier flexibility on

pricing in the future was the key to breaking the impasse.

"There's a lot of activity behind the scenes with

tariffed rates," he said. "Everybody is reconsidering pricing and terms and what

it takes to make this work for ISPs, which we're starting to see in some tariff

refilings."

In another case of improving conditions for ISPs, BellSouth

appears to be close to terms with America Online Inc., which has already announced plans

to use Bell Atlantic Corp. and SBC Communications Inc. facilities for wide-scale DSL

launches later this year.

"AOL wanted to do a press release saying they were

going ahead with DSL service in BellSouth territory, but the carrier wouldn't agree to say

anything until the deal was finalized," a source close to the negotiations said.

SBC -- which plans to have 539 central offices and 9.8

million lines equipped for DSL by year's end -- currently has DSL running commercially in

Southwestern Bell territories in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as

in most of Pacific Bell's major metro service areas in California, SBC spokesman Michael

Coe said.

Like other telcos, the company has its own ISP to market

the service, but it believes there's a bigger business opportunity to be realized by

drawing as many ISPs to the transport platform as possible, Coe added.

"Offering end-users broad choice is absolutely

critical to our success," Coe noted. "If we didn't work cooperatively with ISPs

other than our own, we wouldn't meet our goals effectively."

Telcos were initially assessing transport rates for DSL

that put consumer-service pricing well above the typical cable cost of $39.95 per month

for high-speed access.

But the recent deals announced by AOL and Prodigy

Communications Corp. point to a much more aggressive posture, even in instances where the

tariffs haven't been formally changed.

"The announcement of the deal between AOL and SBC made

it clear that the terms were still to be worked out, which indicates that there will be

new tariffs filed," said an ISP executive at another firm, asking not to be named.

The $40 monthly price target cited by AOL for its DSL

launches in SBC territories this fall is well below the amount that the company would have

to charge under the existing tariff structure, which sets a $39 rate for DSL transport at

a guaranteed access speed of 384 kilobits per second downstream and 128 kbps upstream for

a one-year commitment.

While the current rate provides for volume discounts, AOL

is clearly anticipating a new filing, the ISP source said, although SBC declined to

discuss its plans.

The pricing trend is no longer a matter of speculation at

Bell Atlantic and U S West, both of which filed new tariffs with the Federal

Communications Commission in mid-May representing significant discounts off the original

rates.

"Our new tariff is strictly targeted to the ISP market

to give them new options in terms of the prices they pay for volume commitments,"

said Mike Volgende, director of enterprise marketing at Bell Atlantic's

enterprise-business-marketing unit.

"Both of us -- the ISPs and Bell Atlantic -- have

market-driven reasons to work with each other," Volgende added.

From the telco side, not only does the growing power of

cable, enhanced by AT&T Corp., represent an incentive to become more aggressive, but

there is also growing pressure from CLECs, which are beginning to move into the

residential markets with their DSL platforms after a fast start on the business side.

By substantially lowering the transport cost to ISPs,

telcos make it hard for CLECs, which have to lease lines from the incumbents, as well as

installing DSL facilities, to match these transport rates.

There's an added edge to the telcos' new aggressiveness in

this regard, insofar as the FCC is considering CLEC calls for it to unbundle telco-line

spectrum so that DSL spectrum -- which rides above the small segment required for POTS

(plain old telephone service) -- would be available to CLECs, obviating the need for

leasing separate lines from the telcos.

By getting ISPs to sign long-term commitments now, telcos

can diminish the potential impact of such rule changes.

"ISPs know that they have to get into the

high-speed-access business on the consumer side, as well as the business side, but they've

been reluctant to make long-term commitments under existing tariffs because they think

there's going to be an opportunity to go with the CLECs at much lower rates," a telco

executive said on background.

"Right now, with lower-priced tariffs, we have an

incentive to make the long-term commitment so attractive that the ISPs can't afford to

wait," the source added.

U S West -- which dropped its starting price for DSL

transport to $29.95 per month from $39.95 last month for its 256-kbps symmetrical-service

tier -- now has more than 200 ISPs signed up, vice president of marketing Mike Rouleau

said.

"We saw a significant uptick in volume when we went to

the lower prices," he added.

A big factor in the industry's ability to lower transport

costs is the FCC's ruling that telcos can file tariffs for DSL at the federal level,

rather than the state levels, thereby aggregating their total transport-line volume in the

cost equation, Rouleau noted. "We get some scale advantages we didn't have," he

said.

Along with more aggressive pricing, telcos are moving to

expand coverage at a faster pace than most anticipated when DSL-rollout plans were

announced last year.

This includes not only the number of wire centers or

central offices to be equipped with DSL-access multiplexers (DSLAMs), but also the means

by which the number of DSL-qualified lines within a wire center can be increased from

current levels, which average 50 percent to 60 percent of total available lines and, in

some cases, even less.

For its part, U S West has been experimenting with

fixed-wireless-access technology supplied by Qualcomm Inc. as a possible fill-in for

high-speed-data coverage, and with unspecified wireline techniques, as well.

In addition, the company has begun deploying

digital-loop-carrier systems from NextLevel Systems Inc. that support delivery of DSL

services to areas beyond the 18,000-foot reach of first-generation DSL.

"Starting in the fourth quarter, we'll be using

[DSL-enabled] DLC systems from other suppliers, as well," Rouleau said.

Industrywide, DLC solutions will be available in two

general categories -- one involving new fiber-based DLC deployments, where the DSL

capability is built right into the line cards that terminate the DLC in the CO; and the

other consisting of environmentally hardened, miniaturized DSLAMs that can be fit into

existing DLC remote terminals in the field.

Alcatel Alsthom, for example, is preparing to ship both

versions in the fall, officials said.

SBC, which is using Alcatel gear, is also moving to a

technique not related to the DLC issue to provide for much broader coverage from any given

wire center, Coe said.

The technique, which he declined to describe, will allow

virtually all of the lines to be qualified, regardless of distance from the CO or the

presence of noise-inducing line coils and bridge taps.

"We're now at 65 percent to 70 percent coverage, but

that's just a start," Coe said. "We'll be announcing our new approach very

quickly."

BellSouth, with a large base of DLC-served households, has

only been able to reach one-third to one-half of the customers from the CO with DSL

deployments, but that will change radically this fall, spokesman John Goldman said.

"By the end of the year, when we've deployed our DLC

solution, we'll be getting 70 percent to 75 percent line qualification from the CO,"

he added.

BellSouth is just entering a period of accelerated DSL

deployments with the intention of moving from its current qualified-line base of about 2.5

million in 18 markets to some 6 million in 33 markets by year's end, Goldman noted.

Moreover, he added, the carrier is well-positioned to move

to the new G.Lite "splitterless" DSL platform this fall, because it, like SBC,

is using Alcatel DSLAMs that are upgradable to G.Lite via software downloads once the

standard is finalized by the International Telecommunications Union.