Telcos Hit with Line-Sharing Order

Washington -- Phone-company incumbents will have to split

voice services from data services when leasing facilities under a new Federal

Communications Commission order designed to lower the costs to firms offering competitive

digital-subscriber-line service.

The "line-sharing" rules, adopted Nov. 18, will

mean that consumers can buy voice service from their incumbent phone carriers and DSL

service from second providers without leasing second phone lines.

Competitive DSL providers will benefit because they need to

lease only that portion of a phone line dedicated to data traffic, rather than the entire

line, lowering their financial entry barriers.

The ruling is expected to help NorthPoint Communications

Inc., Covad Communications Group Inc. and Rhythms NetConnections Inc. -- DSL providers

that rely on phone lines to reach consumers with high-speed links to the Internet.

"Line sharing will get advanced services, like

high-speed Internet access, into the home quickly, efficiently and as inexpensively as

possible," FCC chairman William Kennard said.

Roy Neel, president of the United States Telecom

Association, which represents local-exchange carriers, denounced the ruling as

inconsistent with the Telecommunications Act of 1996. That law generally requires phone

incumbents to share their facilities with new entrants.

"By this decision, the commission draws close to the

line of the nationalization of [local phone] networks," Neel said, adding that the

FCC gave regulatory advantage to cable companies, which don't have to lease their data

facilities to third parties.

Jonathan Akin, a telecommunications analyst with Ferris,

Baker Watts Inc., said in a research report that the FCC rules won't have much impact

until the middle of next year because state regulators will need time to decide the prices

that phone companies may charge for the data portion of the loop.