Technical Advances Boost Wireless Capacity

A new approach to delivering wireless signals, known as

"spatial processing," is gaining credibility as a means of vastly increasing the

data or voice capacity of a given spectrum block.

Lucent Technologies, following a Bell Laboratories

demonstration of a tenfold capacity increase over a standard wireless link, has

inaugurated a high-priority product-development effort, officials said.

"While there is still a great deal of applied research

required before we apply this discovery, we are very excited about its potential

implications for our future wireless systems," said Jim Brewington, president of

Lucent's wireless-networks group.

Lucent is not alone in applying new algorithms in wireless

transmission to achieve transmission of multiple-user signals simultaneously over the same

frequency.

The leader in the field -- ArrayCom Inc., based in San

Jose, Calif. -- has been supplying spatial-processing solutions through its

"IntelliWave" wireless-local-loop system for two years. ArrayCom has contracts

for commercial deployments in Japan, the Philippines and China, as well as a manufacturing

and distribution agreement with a major telecommunications-equipment supplier in Latin

America.

The commercial applications so far use the air interface

developed for the "Personal Handyphone System" that is used in Japan, which

provides a fixed service with support for "neighborhood roaming," as well.

The latest deployments -- over the facilities of wireless

carrier Guangzhou Telecom in China and those of SMART Communications in the Philippines --

are using an enhanced-PHS air interface, said Christine Oliver, spokeswoman for ArrayCom.

But ArrayCom has not succeeded in winning support on the

WLL front among domestic carriers, although many players in personal-communications

services and cellular have made known their intentions to add WLL services to their

packages.

"We're still talking with a number of companies,

but there's nothing to report," Oliver said.

Another player now entering the spatial-processing field is

Ericsson Inc., which is supplying a dual-user per-channel system for a test over the GSM

(Global System for Mobile Communications) wireless network of Mannesman Mobilfunk in

Germany. Ericsson is expected to deliver a commercial product within the next year or so.

ArrayCom chairman and co-founder Martin Cooper welcomed the

developments at Lucent and Ericsson as a sign that the concepts underlying spatial

processing are finally taking hold among major players.

"These endorsements send a clear message to the

wireless industry that integrating adaptive smart-antenna systems into system development

is now a competitive imperative," Cooper said.

"The benefit of this spatial processing to an operator

is generally up to a tenfold increase or more in the capacity of typical base

stations," he added.

Dubbed "BLAST," the Lucent approach involves new

algorithms written by senior engineers at Bell Labs. The company said it promises to

provide gains of as much as 20 times existing wireless-carrying capacity, company

spokesman Dick Muldoon said. But he declined to say how long it will take the company to

develop the technology into a commercial product.

Such algorithms are used to separate signals coming into a

base station from multiple transmission points over the same frequency, using the varied

physical scattering properties of the multiple paths to sort them out.

In the case of the BLAST system, a single user's

signals are subdivided into multiple substreams and sent out over the same frequency band

via multiple-antenna transmitters.

At the receiving end, multiple antennas pick up the

substreams, which are superimposed together on each antenna.

High-speed signal processors look at all of the signals

from all of the antennas simultaneously, first extracting the strongest substream, then

proceeding with the remaining weaker signals until the full information stream is

recovered and recomposed, all in an instant of time. This results in a transmission of 20

to 40 bits per hertz -- far exceeding traditional capacity, officials said.

One of the challenges that Lucent must deal with is finding

a way to tightly integrate the antenna processing, Muldoon said.

"It takes time to find better ways to do

multiple-antenna processing," he added.

Such antenna processing -- using phased-array technology --

is key to the system that ArrayCom has developed, Oliver noted. The latest version of the

system, now undergoing tests, is capable of supporting three simultaneous users over the

same frequency in the same time slot, she said.

ArrayCom is working on a variety of WLL systems for the

domestic market, including CDMA (code-division multiple access) at 1.9 megahertz and

analog cellular.

"We're a good year away from a CDMA

version," she added.

Success will open the capacity of existing wireless

providers to the point where supplying broadband-data services -- now a key goal of the

International Telecommunications Union's third-generation initiative -- will be

doable without painful sacrifices in mobile-service bandwidth.

"The breakthrough results prove the feasibility of a

technology that leapfrogs what we assumed about the limitations of radio

communications," Brewington said.