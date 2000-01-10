TCM, MP3.com Team Up on Competition
By Staff
Atlanta -- Turner Classic Movies last week teamed up with Film
Music magazine and MP3.com on the "Young Film Composers Competition," with
entrants urged to submit original music for four silent movies from TCM's library.
TCM vice president of marketing Katherine Evans said the
contest -- with a deadline for entries of March 8 -- will be promoted on the Web sites of
MP3.com, the magazine and TCM.
The winner, to be announced in May, will get the chance to
compose and record the score for a yet-to-be-announced silent film.
Entrants must obtain a form from the TCM Web site, then
upload their musical score for a 90-second silent-movie clip to MP3.com.
The scenes are drawn from TCM's Ben-Hur, TheFour Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Flesh and the Devil and White Shadows in
the South Seas, Evans added.
Noting that the 100 silent films in its archives were
originally shown with live musical accompaniment that was never recorded, Evans said in a
prepared statement, "This is a unique opportunity for young composers to have the
experience of writing and recording a score for a film, and teaming up with MP3.com as the
exclusive way to enter is an exciting marriage of the cutting-edge technology from two
different eras."
