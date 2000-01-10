TCM, MP3.com Team Up on Competition

Atlanta -- Turner Classic Movies last week teamed up with Film

Music magazine and MP3.com on the "Young Film Composers Competition," with

entrants urged to submit original music for four silent movies from TCM's library.

TCM vice president of marketing Katherine Evans said the

contest -- with a deadline for entries of March 8 -- will be promoted on the Web sites of

MP3.com, the magazine and TCM.

The winner, to be announced in May, will get the chance to

compose and record the score for a yet-to-be-announced silent film.

Entrants must obtain a form from the TCM Web site, then

upload their musical score for a 90-second silent-movie clip to MP3.com.

The scenes are drawn from TCM's Ben-Hur, TheFour Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Flesh and the Devil and White Shadows in

the South Seas, Evans added.

Noting that the 100 silent films in its archives were

originally shown with live musical accompaniment that was never recorded, Evans said in a

prepared statement, "This is a unique opportunity for young composers to have the

experience of writing and recording a score for a film, and teaming up with MP3.com as the

exclusive way to enter is an exciting marriage of the cutting-edge technology from two

different eras."