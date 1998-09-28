TCI, WPP Boost ADcoms Local-Ratings Plans

Tele-Communications Inc.'s TCI Communications Inc.

(TCIC) cable arm has become the second major MSO to sign up for ADcom Information Services

Inc.'s local-audience-measurement ratings.

ADcom took another major step toward becoming a

local-ratings alternative to Nielsen Media Research last week when WPP Group PLC announced

that it had acquired a financial stake in the company. Ad agencies Ogilvy & Mather and

J. Walter Thompson Co. are under the WPP umbrella.

The researcher will soon seek industry commitments for its

proposed local-television and cable-ratings rollout across the top 30 DMAs, said Dick

Spooner, ADcom's vice president of ad sales, last week in a phone interview.

Asked about the costs of that expansion, he would only say,

"It's a huge number." Once commitments are in hand, he said, "Installs

would take another year" to accomplish.

Systems for Measuring and Reporting Television (SMART) --

Statistical Research Inc.'s network-TV/cable-ratings initiative, which is now

planning a national rollout -- represents an even greater threat to Nielsen.

By September 1999, about 1,500 homes will be in

ADcom's San Francisco meter sample, along with 930 in Dallas, Spooner said. ADcom

intends to build its combined sample to 4,000 households by 2005, he added.

Late last week, Jerry Machovina, executive vice president

of ad sales at TCIC, cited the importance of a sample many times larger than

Nielsen's, and of one that's all cable.

Moreover, ADcom's data will be cross-referenced with

available demographic and product-purchase information -- the idea being to better

pinpoint prospects for advertisers within geographically targeted zones.

Machovina said in a prepared statement that the MSO

"will be able to better validate local-cable viewership and product-consumption

patterns ... Our partnership will provide more reliable TV-audience ratings, plus consumer

marketing information."

TCI will expand the service to other markets eventually,

Machovina said in an interview, but it won't buy an equity in ADcom. TCI will remain

"an observer," because "we don't want to bias their efforts." At

the same time, TCI continues discussions with Nielsen. "We haven't closed the

door on them," he noted.

Since late 1996, ADcom has been producing local ratings for

MediaOne in Jacksonville, Fla., resulting in a "dramatic increase" in ad sales

there, Spooner said, describing the test as "extremely successful." Now,

MediaOne is talking about expanding elsewhere, he said, adding that ADcom is in

discussions with "all of the other major MSOs," as well.

Agency buyers and cable programmers like ESPN and USA

Networks Inc. have said that they're watching that Florida test with interest.

WPP last week moved well beyond the interest stage by

taking a "significant" minority equity stake in ADcom, joining earlier investors

Arbitron Co., General Electric Co.'s GE Capital unit and Veronis Suhler &

Associates. For Arbitron, its investment represents a return to the local-TV-ratings fray

-- a field that it quit years ago.

Spooner said that since WPP owns Simmons Market Research

Bureau, the well-known magazine-readership and product-usage researcher, Simmons'

product-usage data conceivably could be cross-referenced to ADcom's ratings

"down the road."