TCI Wins $50M Late-Fee Suit

Tele-Communications Inc. dodged a potential $50 million

class-action judgment when a Chancery Court judge in Chicago ruled last week that the

plaintiffs had not proven that the company's $5 late fee was excessive.

The class action included every TCI customer in Illinois

who had paid a late fee in the last 10 years.

Judge Aaron Jaffe of the Illinois Circuit Chancery Court

granted the defense's motion to dismiss the suit after the subscribers' lawyer,

Phil Friedman, had presented 16 days of evidence for the consumers' claim.

TCI attorneys argued that late fees can't be judged by

the last customer subjected to them. Rather, all customers must bear a share of all costs

(data warehousing, outbound collections calls, multiple mailings) related to collections.

In court, Rick Werber, attorney for TCI, drew a parallel to

the airline industry. The last passenger to run up to the jet before it takes off

can't offer to pay a few dollars for extra fuel and the peanuts he eats. As do the

rest of the passengers, he has to pay his share of the cost of buying and staffing the

plane, renting gates and so on.

"I think the judge related to that," said Werber.

The attorney was especially pleased with the verdict since

Friedman and the expert witnesses he called were the same group that had achieved

victories and large judgments in Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Friedman, however, said he will immediately appeal.

"I'm a bit shocked," he said. The issue will

really be decided at the appellate court level, he predicted.

For instance, the Baltimore case -- in which a jury found

that TCI's late fees are excessive and ordered a $7 million rebate -- has been argued

before the Maryland Court of Appeals. Friedman believes the lower court's ruling will

be upheld.

Another Illinois suit, against Multimedia Cablevision Corp.

in Kings County, was settled. Under the terms of the settlement, Friedman can't

disclose the terms, he said.

The state's cable operators were ebullient over the

judge's ruling.

"We always knew this was a valid business

practice," said Gary Maher, president of the Cable Television and Communications

Association of Illinois. "These suits are driven by lawyers out to make a fast

buck."

The CTC tried to head off further late-fee suits last year

with a bill that would set a statewide, legally recognized standard for late fees.

However, the bill was buried in a bill on waste water, leading critics to charge the cable

lobby with trying to sneak the legislation in through the back door. Even though the

tactic is legal, it embarrassed state representatives, who were forced to admit they

hadn't read the bill they supported. The issue never went to the Senate.

The day of the judge's dismissal "was one of the

better days of my life," Maher said. "The situation has been a nightmare, and

these suits are a joke."

Late fees TCI charges throughout the state should remain

about $5, except for Chicago. There, both TCI and Prime Cable agreed, as a term of their

franchise renewals, to charge no more than $1.50 for an initial late fee. However, if the

amount goes uncollected for 17 days, the operators are released to charge a higher

"reasonable amount."