TCI: We Lost Vegas Auction

Cox Communications Inc. may have won the bidding for the

high-profile Prime Cable of Las Vegas system.

Cox and Tele-Communications Inc. were the finalists for the

300,000-subscriber system, sources said. And last Thursday, a TCI spokeswoman said her

company believes that the other company won.

"We're hearing that we're very pleased that

this other operator will be serving Las Vegas," TCI spokeswoman LaRae Marsik said.

"Although we won't be a part of the Vegas market, the company that will be there

is a reputable and strong operator."

Marsik wouldn't name who TCI believed the other bidder

was. Several sources have identified the last two bidders as TCI and Cox. Comcast Corp.

and Charter Communications Inc. also submitted bids, according to informed sources.

Cox vice president for public affairs David Andersen said

he couldn't comment. A Prime Cable executive could not be reached at press time.

Neither could Brian Greenspun, the Las Vegas Sun editor, whose family owns more

than 60 percent of the system's equity.

Most analysts believe that the system will sell for more

than $1 billion -- a figure that could be around $4,000 per subscriber, or 14 times system

cash flow, well above usual multiples. The system is in the fastest-growing part of the

country, and it is wired to thousands of hotel rooms, so it would command a big premium.

The acquisition would bump up Cox's 3.3

million-subscriber count by about 10 percent. Las Vegas would be its fifth-largest system,

after Phoenix (577,862 subscribers), San Diego (482,026), New England (420,396) and

Hampton Roads, Va. (392,008), according to company reports.

Separately, Cox and TCI officials confirmed last week that

Cox is negotiating to buy TCI's Tucson, Ariz., system, which has close to 100,000

subscribers.

TCI and city officials said Cox has signed a letter of

intent to buy the Prime system, while Andersen described the negotiations as

"preliminary discussions."

Cox has told city officials that the company faces a

deadline of June 15 to conclude the deal, and that it wants to change terms of the

existing franchise agreement.

The deadline stems from tax implications as a result of

Cox's plan to use proceeds from the sale of its central Ohio system to FrontierVision

Partners L.P. Cox closed the sale of that 85,000-subscriber system in December, and it

said it wanted to use the proceeds to buy another system.

Tucson telecommunications administrator Colleen Van Prooyen

said Cox made a franchise proposal, and the city has made a counterproposal. She said it

was possible that a deal could be completed by June 15, but that would be "a real

quick turnaround."

TCI and the city of Tucson have been at odds over franchise

terms for months. Marsik said TCI wants to sell the system because it would "further

the cluster that Cox has in the Arizona marketplace, and it really would be a good

agreement for both parties."