TCI Vs. U S West at Lowry Site

Denver -- AT&T Broadband & Internet Services has

launched a pre-emptive strike at the former Lowry Air Force Base here, where it's

under competitive attack from U S West.

AT&T's TCI of Colorado unit fired the first volley

by offering high-speed cable-modem service TCI@Home to 300 residences at Lowry, where a

750-megahertz network will soon make the @Home Network service available to 4,000 homes

and apartments at the redevelopment project.

"Construction will follow the course of the

redevelopment," said Matt Fleury, executive director of communications for TCI

Central Inc. "The plan is to reach homes as they're built."

The launch of @Home presumably gives AT&T a competitive

leg up on U S West, the Denver-based telco that has been named as the preferred provider

of telecommunications services by the Lowry Redevelopment Authority.

"Our objective is to be the customer's preferred

provider," Fleury said.

TCI is offering @Home at a cost of $39.95 per month, with a

one-time installation fee of $150. TCI is also marketing 18 additional channels of analog

cable programming through its "TCI Digital Cable" service, which sells for $10

per month.

Meanwhile, U S West -- which is in the midst of a $10

million construction project that will bring telephone and Internet-access service to

Lowry -- plans to counter with its "MegaBit"

asymmetrical-digital-subscriber-line service by the end of this month.

"TCI has a lot of work ahead of itself," U S West

spokesman David Beigie said, noting that the regional Bell operating company already has

some 25,000 MegaBit customers in 40 markets throughout its 14-state service territory.

"No other phone company is as aggressive as U S West

in going head-to-head with the incumbent cable operator when it comes to this

service," Beigie added.

The ADSL service -- which Beigie said will be

"competitively priced" with @Home -- allows consumers to surf the Internet while

talking on the same line.

TCI launched @Home by installing it at the new home of

Wayne W. Frelund, a Denver building contractor whose company, Windham Custom Homes, is

helping to redevelop the former air force base.

Locally, @Home is now available to 157,300 homes in six of

30 Denver-area communities served by TCI: Lowry, Aurora, Golden, Wheatridge, Edgewater and

Lakewood.

Although part of Lowry sits in Denver, subscribers in the

remaining portion of the city will not get @Home until TCI completes a $200 million

rebuild of its 112,000-subscriber system.

"That's because Lowry is 'new-build,'

while we're having to retrofit older plant everywhere else," Fleury said, adding

that the Denver upgrade is expected to begin after a new franchise is negotiated with city

officials and approved by local voters in November.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear when, or if, U S West will

choose to compete with TCI on the video side at Lowry.

The RBOC currently plans to focus on its "Choice

TV" and "Choice Online Service," which it recently launched commercially in

competition with Cox Communications Inc. in Phoenix and its surrounding suburbs. The

service is delivered over the telco's existing copper telephone lines using VDSL

(very high-speed DSL) technology.

Beigie said the RBOC has signed up

"several-hundred" customers since launching in Phoenix, and it hopes to have

1,000 subscribers on board by midyear.

"We'll stay focused on our current strategy in

Phoenix," Beigie said. "Once that's up and running well, we'll start

looking at the next logical markets [for video]."

Whether Denver will be one of those markets remains

problematic, however.

U S West's inquiries about offering cable service at

Lowry ran into a stumbling block last year, when Denver city officials insisted that it

would need a franchise that would obligate it to serve the entire city. Moreover, that

franchise would have to be approved by Denver voters.

City officials said that because the LRA had been given

broad decision-making authority to prevent the redevelopment at Lowry from bogging down, U

S West felt that its designation as the project's preferred telecommunications

provider would allow it to service the area exclusively.

Although U S West then seemingly backed away from adding

cable to its menu of services at Lowry, Dean Smits, executive director of the Denver

Office of Telecommunications, said TCI's launch of @Home may cause the telco to

reconsider.

"I fully anticipate that the other shoe is going to

drop," Smits added.