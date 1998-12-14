TCI, Time Warner

Englewood, Colo. -- TCI Communications Inc., the cable arm of Tele-Communications Inc., and Time Warner Cable affiliates (including Time Warner Entertainment) have signed a definitive agreement on a previously announced trade of cable systems that has now grown to include about 1.2 million subscribers, up from 1.14 million. The swap was first announced in September 1997. More systems were added from Pennsylvania and Ohio, the companies said.

TCIC will exchange cable systems serving about 626,000 located in and around communities in central and northern Florida; Hawaii; Portland, Maine; Poughkeepsie, Schenectady and Central Square, N.Y.; Dayton, Middletown and Warren, Ohio; Fredericksburg, New Braunfels and San Marcos, Texas; and Racine, Wis., for Time Warner's cable systems serving about 575,000 customers in and around communities in the Chicago suburbs; central Illinois; St. Louis; Avalon, N.J.; Portland, Ore.; Cannonsburg, Coraopolis, Levittown and Reading, Pa.; and Sheridan, Wyo.

Radnor, Pa. - The two biggest publicly held resellers of DirecTv Inc.'s direct-broadcast satellite service said they added about 20,000 subscribers between them in the month of November.

Pegasus Communications Corp. said its net subscriber count rose by 10,504, ending the month with 413,549. Including pending acquisitions, Pegasus has a pro forma 435,821 subscribers.

Meanwhile, Golden Sky Systems Inc., of Kansas City, Mo., added 9,100 in November, of which 800 were through acquisitions and 8,300 were from internal growth. As of Nov. 30, Golden Sky had 215,800 subscribers.