TCI Temporarily Restores Obscene Programs

Tele-Communications Inc. has temporarily reinstated two

programs that it yanked from its Seattle public-access channel last month due to allegedly

obscene content.

The MSO reached an interim agreement with producer Mike

Aivaz that allows his PEG-access (public, education and government) programming to air in

the 1 a.m. Sunday-morning time slot, but only if he adheres to a set of restrictions

established by TCI.

The MSO said it is restoring Mike Hunt's Get Your

Friend Laid Tonight and The Mike HuntShow to its weekly lineup, pending

the outcome of a lawsuit that it recently filed that seeks to have a U.S. District Court

declare the programs obscene.

"This is a temporary agreement until we get some kind

of ruling from the court," TCI spokesman Steve Kipp said.

TCI is also asking the court for "guidance" on

what restrictions it can impose on future PEG-access programming without violating federal

law, which prohibits it from exercising editorial control over such programming, but which

also requires that it keep pornography off its network.

The MSO went to court after Seattle officials dumped the

matter in the company's lap by insisting that it was TCI's responsibility as

manager of the public-access channel.

The MSO is asking for a declaratory judgment upholding its

decision to drop Aivaz's programs, along with two other weekly PEG-access programs

aired by producer T.J. Williamson.

It subsequently restored Williamson's programs,

entitled Fulfilling Your Fantasies and Adventure TV, but Aivaz's more

hard-core offerings remained off the air while a deal was hammered out between his lawyer

and TCI.

Under the agreement, Aivaz will refrain from any depictions

of explicit or simulated sex acts or genitalia. The restrictions apply to both on-air,

live programming and to prerecorded videotapes.

"TCI felt that it was consistent with the purpose of

public access to give Mr. Aivaz an opportunity to be heard while this case is pending, as

long as he agrees to restrict his programming," said Marshall Nelson, a TCI attorney

with Seattle-based law firm Davis, Wright, Tremaine.

Mark Levy, a local attorney representing Aivaz on behalf of

the American Civil Liberties Union, said the settlement is only a temporary solution that

does not resolve the overriding issue.

"He [Aivaz] is not happy," Levy said, "and

he intends to defend his right to air whatever he wants to."

In an interview with The Seattle Times last week,

Aivaz remained defiant.

"I intend to show lots of things, with olive leaves

saying 'no censorship' on them," he said.