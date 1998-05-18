TCI: Subs Are Up, Cash Flow Down

Tele-Communications Inc. beat its own estimates for

subscriber growth, continuing to bury memories of last year's customer drain by

adding 115,000 basic subscribers in the first quarter and reporting solid gains in

digital-cable sales.

Other numbers, including revenue growth and an

operating-cash-flow decline, weren't so upbeat for the nation's biggest cable

operator. But TCI once again had guided analysts to expect what it reported, and officials

promised that top- and bottom-line growth would accelerate the rest of the year.

"No surprises," TCI president and chief operating

officer Leo J. Hindery Jr. said several times during a conference call with reporters last

Wednesday.

During TCI's March gathering with analysts, officials

had warned that first-quarter cash flow would be flat compared with a year ago. One

analyst said last week that the 4.3 percent decline, to $706 million from $738 million,

fit that description.

Overall revenue growth of 2.5 percent, to $1.872 billion

from $1.827 billion a year ago, was "a little soft," though, the analyst said.

In the TCI Group core cable business, revenue grew 5.2 percent, to $1.1 billion, on a pro

forma basis. Operating cash flow at TCI Group declined by 0.6 percent, to $620 million

from $624 million, on a pro forma basis.

Analysts drew encouragement from other revelations,

including Hindery's statement that other deals will be announced shortly that are

similar to Intuit Inc.'s and BankAmerica Corp.'s agreement to pay TCI to carry

their services on advanced set-top devices early next year.

Hindery blamed the cash-flow dip on rising programming

costs -- they went up $39 million on an "apples-to-apples" basis, and rate

increases to subscribers don't kick in until midyear. He also cited increased

marketing costs for new services, like digital cable, that are just starting to generate

revenue.

Year-to-year cash-flow comparisons will be positive for

every other quarter this year, he said.

Hindery also said his "agenda is not to raise

revenues, but to generate cash flow." Much of the revenue rise came from strong

advertising-sales growth -- Hindery said TCI was on pace for 20 percent ad-sales growth

this year -- and increased revenue per subscriber.

TCI did produce $104 million in "free" cash flow

-- cash left over after debt service, capital expenditures and preferred-stock dividends

-- during the quarter, which, he said, met shareholder expectations.

TCI had $318 million in net income during the quarter, up

from a $58 million loss in the same period the year before. TCI Group's operating

income dropped by 36.4 percent, to $210 million from $330 million a year ago.

Along with the rise in subscribers, TCI's

digital-cable growth continues apace. After ending the year with 150,000 basic-digital

customers, TCI is now up to about 275,000, using 345,000 digital boxes. Hindery said the

company is on pace to meet its target of 800,000 to 1 million digital customers by the end

of the year.

TCI whittled its subscriber base by 1 million, to 13.3

million, during the quarter by closing three "partnership" transactions that

shifted customers and debt into joint ventures or to other operators.

During the quarter, the company also shed $856 million in

debt, ending March with $1.34 billion in debt, Hindery said. But TCI's deal with

Cablevision Systems Corp. -- in which TCI sold 10 cable systems and handed off debt in

exchange for about one-third of Cablevision's common stock -- actually added to

TCI's debt-to-cash flow ratio because those were lightly leveraged systems. So

TCI's leverage ratio rose to 5.41 times operating cash flow from 4.82 the year

before.

But Hindery said the MSO's debt ratio will continue to

fall as other partnership deals close, shifting another $3.8 billion in debt from

TCI's books (along with 2.9 million subscribers and $564 million in annualized

operating cash flow).

"That [leverage] number will be 4.5 or less by the

third quarter," he said.

TCI Group's capital spending totaled $210 million in

the quarter. Excluding closed and pending partnership deals, the pro forma tab was $166

million, including $42 million related to digital cable.

Separately last week, TCI's Liberty Media Group

reported its quarterly earnings. Liberty's quarterly revenue rose to $157 million

from $59 million a year ago, and operating cash flow rose 12 percent, to $28 million from

$25 million. Liberty reported $303 million in net income, versus $16 million a year ago.

But the comparisons are difficult because of changes in

ownership in some of Liberty's assets, as well as a $515 million one-time gain from

the sale of Southern Satellite Systems Inc. to Time Warner Inc.

Encore Media Group, which ended the first quarter wholly

owned by Liberty, generated $25 million in cash flow during the quarter, versus $5 million

in the same period a year ago, as its revenue rose 42 percent, to $122 million from $86

million, and its operating expenses rose 20 percent, to $97 million from $81 million (all

on a pro forma basis).

During the quarter, the Encore mini-pay service rose to

11.4 million subscribers from 10.4 million at the end of 1997, while mini-pay

Starz!'s subscriber count rose to 7.6 million from 6.7 million.

Discovery Communications Inc., which is 49 percent-owned by

Liberty, reported that its revenue rose 23 percent, to $227 million from $185 million.

DCI's cash flow declined to $21 million from $23 million a year ago, due to rising

costs for start-ups such as Animal Planet and the Discovery digital channels and to its

acquisition of The Travel Channel.