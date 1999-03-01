TCI Spends $50M in Arris Deal

Boston -- Tele-Communications Inc. plans to buy another $50

million of cable-telephony equipment from Antec Corp. and Arris Interactive under its $900

million supply agreement with the companies.

TCI is buying host digital terminals from Arris'

"Cornerstone" line of equipment that will be sufficient to supply the 10 initial

cable-telephony markets that the MSO announced in January.

The deal falls under the purchase agreement that TCI

announced in October with Antec, Nortel Networks and Arris, which is a joint

equipment-design and manufacturing venture of Antec and Nortel.

Once completed, the latest buy would bring to $100 million

the total purchases so far under the supply agreement, which was reached before TCI's

acquisition by AT&T Corp.