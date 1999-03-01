TCI Spends $50M in Arris Deal
Boston -- Tele-Communications Inc. plans to buy another $50
million of cable-telephony equipment from Antec Corp. and Arris Interactive under its $900
million supply agreement with the companies.
TCI is buying host digital terminals from Arris'
"Cornerstone" line of equipment that will be sufficient to supply the 10 initial
cable-telephony markets that the MSO announced in January.
The deal falls under the purchase agreement that TCI
announced in October with Antec, Nortel Networks and Arris, which is a joint
equipment-design and manufacturing venture of Antec and Nortel.
Once completed, the latest buy would bring to $100 million
the total purchases so far under the supply agreement, which was reached before TCI's
acquisition by AT&T Corp.
