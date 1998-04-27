TCI Settles with Dayton

Tele-Communications Inc. and officials in Dayton, Ohio,

have tentatively settled a long-running dispute over the MSO's alleged underpayment

of franchise fees.

Under the terms of the agreement, TCI, which operates a

48,000-subscriber system in Dayton, has agreed to pay the city $33,508 to cover unpaid

franchise fees dating back to 1996, when it acquired the local network from Viacom Cable.

In exchange, Dayton officials dropped charges that TCI was

in noncompliance with its franchise -- allegations that had some calling for revocation of

the company's right to operate in the city.

Nevertheless, Dayton cable administrator Tim Strach said

the matter had not been totally resolved, adding that the city planned an audit of

TCI's system to determine if the company was still in arrears in its franchise

payments.

"We don't believe that this amount covers it, and

we definitely don't think that this is over," Strach said. "We've sent

TCI a letter indicating that we require some preliminary information, because we really

don't know without the backup information."

Tom Cantrell, director of franchising and regulatory

affairs for TCI's Midwest region, said the MSO had crunched the numbers at various

levels.

"We did the math two or three different ways, then

accounting did the math, and this is what we came up with," Cantrell said. "I

think that the city appreciated the good-faith effort."

TCI and the city have been at odds since last year, when

the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a Federal Communications Commission ruling

by declaring that cable operators must include franchise fees in the gross revenues that

they use to calculate payments to cities.

In Dayton, this meant that TCI had to determine exactly

when the local system stopped including its 5 percent franchise fee in the revenues that

it reported to the city.

For a time, the two sides appeared to be light years apart

in their financial estimates.

According to a memo written by city officials, TCI

potentially faced a bill of $300,000. The company, meanwhile, said that since its

franchise payments in Dayton amount to between $800,000 and $1 million per year, and the

FCC order was in effect for only two years, its unpaid fees could only total $80,000, at

most.

"We appreciate the city's willingness to work

with us to resolve this matter professionally and to the satisfaction of both the city and

TCI," Cantrell said in a prepared statement issued when the settlement was announced.