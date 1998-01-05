TCI Sells Kearns-Trib Papers

Englewood, Colo. -- So much for cable-newspaper

synergies.

Tele-Communications Inc. said last Wednesday that it has

reached a definitive agreement to sell four of the five newspapers that it acquired with

Kearns-Tribune Corp. in July. The buyer is A.L. Alford Jr.'s TPC Holdings Inc., and

the price was not disclosed. Alford is the editor and publisher of one of the newspapers, The

Lewiston Morning Tribune in Lewiston, Idaho. He could not be reached for comment at

press time.

The other papers involved in the deal are The

Moscow-Pullman Daily News in Moscow, Idaho; The Whitman County Gazette in

Colfax, Wash.; and The Daily Sparks Tribune in Sparks, Nev.

TCI retains The Salt Lake Tribune, a daily paper in

Salt Lake City.

TCI bought Kearns-Tribune for $627 million, in the form of

52.8 million shares of TCI Class A stock.

While TCI mentioned that the newspapers would provide

'a platform from which to enhance and experiment with media distribution,' the

real reason for buying Kearns-Tribune was to enable TCI chairman and CEO John Malone to

swap some of his stock for Kearns-Tribune's supervoting Class B shares. After

exchanging 7.3 million Class A shares that he bought from Knight-Ridder for 7.3 million of

the former Kearns-Tribune Class B shares, Malone ended up with about 25 percent voting

power in TCI.

TCI said the sale was in keeping with its ongoing strategy

of disposing of nonstrategic assets. The deal is expected to close sometime in the next

three months, subject to regulatory and other approvals.