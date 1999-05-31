TCI Renews Rewards Program In Major Retention Effort

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services is bringing its

"TCI Rewards" program, "probably our single largest retention effort,"

into its second year, senior vice president of marketing Doug Seserman said.

One of the MSO's only national marketing efforts, the

company invests heavily in TCI Rewards, but it gets a great return on that investment in

terms of customer loyalty, according to Seserman.

Since its launch in April 1998, about 3 million of AT&T

Broadband's 11.2 million customers have enrolled in TCI Rewards, which gives customers

points toward free cable-branded merchandise.

"We've seen a 16 percent reduction in disconnects, a

25 percent reduction in downgrades and a 17 percent increase in digital upgrades"

among video customers enrolled in the program, compared with the general subscriber base,

Seserman said.

"We've never seen any marketing activity that led to

such a direct reduction in churn," he added.

Every new digital customer is automatically enrolled in TCI

Rewards, and multipay households are encouraged to join through targeted direct mail.

In addition, 30-second cross-channel spots and the monthly TCI

Connection newsletter advertise a toll-free number that any customer can call to join.

Seserman suggested that consumers respond positively to the

program because it rewards them for activities they're already doing, without asking them

to do something new.

And the rewards are goods that tie into customers' love of

television that they can't find anywhere else, such as specially designed Rugrats T-shirts

or Disney Channel watches.

In addition, there may be a welcome element of surprise in

the rewards program.

"We have such a history of taking customers for

granted in the cable industry," Seserman said.

TCI Rewards will be transitioned to the AT&T Broadband

brand once the TCI systems adopt the brand, although Seserman could not say how soon that

would be.

The MSO is also working with parent company AT&T Corp.

on how to integrate the cable-focused rewards program with those of the company's other

services. AT&T also has a rewards program for its long-distance telephone customers,

for example.

Seserman said he expects to see an integrated rewards

program in place by the beginning of next year, following tests in limited markets late

this year.

An integrated plan would give customers more incentives to

buy additional AT&T services, such as high-speed Internet access and wireless, local

and long-distance phone service.

The separate divisions need to address operational and

billing issues before such a program could be implemented, Seserman added.

TCI Rewards members have redeemed more than 50,000 gifts to

date -- mostly low-end children's merchandise, Seserman said.

He predicted that in the second year of the program, more

people would claim higher-end merchandise, such as adult-sized jackets from programmers,

as customers build up more points.