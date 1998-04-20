TCI Pays $6.1M Settlement

Denver -- Tele-Communications Inc. will pay $6.1 million to

settle a class-action suit brought by shareholders, who said the cable giant participated

in both sides of a sale, to the detriment of individual investors.

The settlement was reached on the eve of trial and approved

by U.S. District Court Judge Walker Miller here.

The settlement will be disbursed among 6,800 shareholders

who invested in cable systems in California, Tennessee and Georgia. The general

partnerships were run by United Video Satellite Group Inc. CEO Gary Howard, who, at the

same time, was the TCI vice president working on the acquisition, according to the

plaintiffs' attorney, George Croner.

Howard's dual role was disclosed in documents to the

investors, but that did not satisfy them, Croner said.

"You can't disclose your way out of fiduciary

duty," he added.

Investors alleged that the partnership management ignored

higher bidders in favor of TCI, while the MSO maintained that the higher bidders had

questionable financing.

Croner said the plaintiffs decided to settle because the

suit had already gone on for nearly four years, and because TCI increased its settlement

offer substantially on the eve of trial.