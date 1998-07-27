TCI Music Sets Web-Integration Strategy

TCI Music is phasing in a strategy to integrate its three

cable and Internet networks in order to serve as a precursor to the services that it will

be able to offer music fans and operators in a convergent digital environment

The first phase begins in earnest later this year, when the

company will relaunch its Web sites for music-video service The Box and digital-audio

service DMX, said Tom McPartland, president and CEO of TCI Music.

The new site for The Box will be linked to TCI Music's

SonicNet Internet audio and video site to provide music consumers with several options

utilizing both the computer and the television set. McPartland said consumers will be able

to order their favorite music videos on The Box through the Internet, providing a second

ordering process, along with the traditional call-in 800 number.

Prior to ordering, however, consumers could actually

download 30-second previews of the videos via SonicNet, McPartland said. The site will

also provide consumers with the playlist of that system's particular version of the

Box. The service, which has 6 million cable homes, offers four digital-music-video

channels: Box Pulse, Box Edge, Box Urban and Box Classic. The Box also has two

Spanish-language digital-music-video channels: Box Exitos and Box Tejano.

"By going to the Web site and telling us where you

live, we'll be able to show which Box overlay is available," McPartland said.

"We believe that music fans have become more passionate about what they want, and

they want more control over how they consume music."

TCI Music is hoping that the successful integration of

SonicNet, The Box and DMX via the computer and television set will be a prelude to what

operators can offer through the new digital boxes, which will provide both cable and

Internet access.

"By integrating the television set and the computer

now, we're trying to demonstrate to cable operators and to the music consumer that we

can deliver some convergence in the music business through the digital set-top box,"

McPartland said.

In other TCI Music news, McPartland denied that the company

is currently in discussions to merge The Box with Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.'s

MuchMusic video service, although he would not dismiss any move that would improve the

network's distribution numbers.

"Anything that we can do to accelerate The Box into

the cable plant is our top priority," McPartland said.

Representatives from Rainbow declined to comment on the

matter.