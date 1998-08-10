TCI Media Regroups Regional Offices

TCI Media Services, the advertising arm of TCI

Communications Inc., has reshuffled its regional management structure to reflect the

MSO's new geographic look.

The company last week said its nine regional offices will

be reconfigured into four groups headed by newly-appointed group vice presidents reporting

to Jerry Machovina, TCIC executive vice president of advertising sales.

TCI spokeswoman Katina Vlahadamis said the changes are the

result of joint ventures TCI has entered into in the last year that have redefined where

the MSO's major clusters are located.

"A lot of our clusters moved west because of these

joint ventures," Vlahadamis said. "And as our geography changes, the way we

organize is changing. This just better serves the business right now."

The new groups will include:

Group West, which will be headquartered in San

Francisco under group vice president Ken Weichert, and will be responsible for California,

Nevada, Oregon, Washington state, Idaho and Montana;

Group South, located in Dallas under Jerry Ferch,

will oversee Texas, Colorado, Utah, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North and South

Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska;

Group North, operating out of Chicago under Chip

Longfellow, will be entrusted with Illinois, Michigan, northern Indiana, Wisconsin,

Minnesota, Missouri, Iowa and Kansas; and

Group East, headed by Judi Boyett, which from its

headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., will handle Tennessee, Kentucky, southern Indiana,

Maryland, North and South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, western New York, Washington,

D.C., New Jersey, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Vlahadamis said only two regional offices will shift

locations, with the mid-Atlantic office moving from Warren, N.J., to Nashville, Tenn., and

the mid-Northern operation relocating from Grand Rapids, Mich., to Chicago.

The five remaining regional vice presidents will continue

to support their regions and their new groups from their existing locations.