TCI, Magness Heirs Settle Stock Dispute

Denver -- In a complex series of agreements,

Tele-Communications Inc. last week settled its dispute with the heirs to TCI founder Bob

Magness' $1 billion estate.

The settlement resolved a legal brawl that could have

allowed more than 32 million shares of TCI Class B supervoting stock to fall into

unfriendly hands.

Instead, it guarantees that the stock will ultimately make

its way back to TCI, while strengthening chairman and CEO John Malone's control over

the company in the interim.

Under the terms of the out-of-court settlement, TCI agreed

to return 16 million Class B shares to Magness' sons, Kim and Gary, by rescinding

part of a $529 million stock deal that it entered into last year with executors for the

estate.

Malone and the family have agreed to confer on how the

Class B shares are voted. If the two sides can't agree, Malone has an

'irrevocable proxy' to vote the shares owned by the Magness family.

Under its original deal, TCI acquired the 32 million Class

B shares from the estate for $529 million, or just over $16 per share. It converted the

shares to Class A stock, then parked the block with Merrill Lynch & Co. and Lehman

Bros., keeping it off the open market and maintaining Malone's control.

That transaction triggered a lawsuit by the heirs against

Malone and the estate's executors, TCI board member Donne Fisher and University of

Colorado president Daniel Ritchie. The lawsuit alleged that the executors cut a sweetheart

deal that favored Malone and TCI, while costing the estate millions.

Moreover, the Magness suit alleged that Fisher and Ritchie

ignored a higher, last-minute bid by another buyer -- which, industry sources have told Multichannel

News, was Comcast Corp.

In announcing the settlement, TCI president and chief

operating officer Leo J. Hindery Jr. conceded that in acquiring the Magness stock, the

company had not considered the 'fiduciary duty' of the estate's executors

to obtain the best price for the shares.

Hindery conceded that 'there was a lot of

interest' in the Magness stock, and that the company was trying to stay out of a

bidding war that it could not afford to lose.

'It [the stock] could have gone to somebody we liked,

or it could have gone to somebody we didn't like,' he said.

TCI also agreed to pay $124 million for a 'call'

option that allows the MSO to acquire an aggregate of 34 million Class B shares held by

the estate in the event of Malone's death.

Malone, meanwhile, agreed to sell TCI an option on his

roughly 42 million Class B shares for $150 million. Under that agreement, should Malone

die or contemplate selling the stock, TCI has the right to acquire the shares for the

existing price of its Class A stock, plus a 10 percent premium.

Hindery said the call agreements ensure that control of TCI

will remain with the MSO's board of directors.