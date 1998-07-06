TCI Kick-Starts Seattle Upgrade

Tele-Communications Inc. will try again in Seattle: Two

years after halting its plans to upgrade its infrastructure for Greater Seattle and the

Puget Sound region, the MSO has restarted the project.

The company plans to finish upgrading Seattle proper by

January 1999, with the rest of the regional rollout happening over the next three years.

The Northwest arm of TCI suspended upgrade work in the fall

of 1996, when the parent company reorganized. Also, William Bennett, TCI's regional

vice president for the Puget Sound service area, said TCI held off on system upgrades

while it assessed developing digital technologies.

Bennett said the pending merger with AT&T Corp. did

not, and likely will not, influence the upgrade plans.

By this fall, the company will have more than 500

engineers, technicians and field personnel simultaneously upgrading cable systems in

Seattle and several suburban cities and unincorporated areas. Bennett estimated that TCI

will add 10,000 homes per month to the new infrastructure in the 700,000-home market.

The new fiber system will provide more than 150 channels of

video and audio programming.

Bennett said TCI has not yet determined much of the

composition of its new digital lineup, such as special-interest channels, premium-channel

multiplexes or pay-per-view services. Some of the special-interest channels will likely

include The Golf Channel, Bloomberg Information Television, Spanish-language channels and

Speedvision, TCI spokesman Steve Kipp said.

Bennett said other crews will activate two-way capabilities

at headends two months after new fiber installations reach each area. Customers can pay

$39.95 per month, plus a $150 installation fee, to receive the @Home Network cable-modem

service.

Bennett would not provide exact figures on the cost of the

upgrade, but he estimated it in the "hundreds of millions of dollars."

TCI will charge $25.58 per month for 67 analog channels in

its new standard-cable service, compared with $24.63 for its current 38-channel offering.

Expanded-basic services that TCI added in March included The History Channel, C-SPAN2, The

Learning Channel, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Courtroom Television Network, Comedy

Central, VH1, E! Entertainment Television, MSNBC, Bravo, Home Shopping Network and FXM:

Movies from Fox.

Digital channels added in the spring included 16 basic

networks, nine premium multiplexes and eight pay-per-view channels from TCI's Headend

in the Sky service.

Customers will need to pay an additional $13.55 per month

to receive TCI's digital-cable service, which will include 35 more channels than the

existing, 44-channel digital-cable service that is currently available. The digital

service will eventually offer at least 79 channels, including digital-music services.

Ironically, Redmond, Wash. -- the home of Microsoft Corp.

and its high-tech work force -- will be one of the last areas upgraded for cable-modem

service.