TCI Joins Bid for Simon & Schuster

New York -- TCI Ventures Group could end up with a

small interest in publishing house Simon & Schuster Inc., if a bid for the Viacom Inc.

unit by Michael Milken and Lawrence Ellison prevails.

Executives at TCI Ventures -- a Tele-Communications Inc.

subsidiary holding various TCI investments -- said last week that TCI Ventures committed

an undisclosed sum toward the bid as an extension of a prior arrangement with

Milken's and Ellison's Knowledge Universe venture.

"We're delighted to be a participant, if

it's successful, in a Simon & Schuster effort," TCI Ventures chairman Leo J.

Hindery Jr. told reporters in a call last Friday to discuss the unit's first-quarter

earnings. TCI Ventures CEO Gary Howard said any investment would be "a very de

minimis, if at all, dollar amount" from TCI Ventures, which would explore

possible educational-programming offshoots.

Hindery dismissed published reports last week putting

TCI's share at $500 million as "not even close."

In January, Viacom said it would seek bids for all of Simon

& Schuster except the consumer-publishing unit, although some analysts think that

Viacom would consider selling the entire subsidiary at the right price. Furman Selz LLC,

in a recent report, estimated that Simon & Schuster, with a projected $390 million in

1998 cash flow, could fetch $5 billion in a sale.

The TCI Ventures connection came from TCI's decision

to sell 60 percent of the ETC w/tci Inc. educational-training business to Knowledge

Universe, Hindery said. That deal has not yet closed, he said, but it should do so

shortly. Most of ETC has already been closed down, Hindery said earlier last week.

"It's really the electronic end-pieces of ETC

that were continued and rolled into this joint-venture company. It's that company

that has been a participant in the Simon & Schuster transaction," he added

According to published reports, Milken and Ellison have

also recruited News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch into their bid, which was submitted last

week. Rival bidders were reported to include British publisher Pearson plc with

leveraged-buyout firm Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst.