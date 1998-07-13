TCI Faces Rival in Cedar Rapids

Competition has officially come to Iowa's

second-largest cable market, albeit on a limited basis so far.

McLeodUSA began competing against Tele-Communications Inc.

in Cedar Rapids last month, when it turned on its first customer in the northeast section

of its hometown.

Launching neighborhood-by-neighborhood, McLeodUSA is

offering 97 channels of programming and high-speed Internet access, as it proceeds with a

$40 million expansion of the fiber optic backbone that it uses to deliver local phone

service in Cedar Rapids.

However, officials for the telecommunications-services

provider conceded that full-blown, all-out competition for TCI's 41,000 local cable

customers is months away.

As of last week, the company's expanded plant only

passed some 600 homes in a market of 55,000 households, and it had attracted just over 50

customers.

"But we're going to do it right," said Henry

Royer, general manager of the Cedar Rapids overbuild. "We're going to ring

55,000 doorbells."

McLeodUSA is offering a 63-channel expanded-basic package

at $26.90 per month -- the same price that TCI charges. Consumers can also purchase two

additional 10-channel "Value Tiers" for $5 apiece, and premium-movie-channel

offerings range from $2.75 for a multiplexed Encore package to $11.50 for four channels of

Home Box Office.

The entire package, including 15 movie channels, is going

for $69.95 per month.

As an additional inducement, McLeodUSA is offering the 20

individual channels on the two Value Tiers a la carte, with free installation thrown in

during the service's introductory period.

Royer conceded, however, that McLeodUSA is competing

against TCI on more than just price: It's also going against a first-rate cable plant

that TCI inherited when it acquired the system from Cox Communications Inc. in January

1997.

"TCI is not an unformidable competitor," he said.

"[But] what we're competing against is not your normal obsolete plant. This is a

very nice plant here. Most other overbuilders would tell you that they prefer to go

against the old TCI plant."

Meanwhile, some industry observers are taking a

wait-and-see attitude about McLeodUSA's foray into cable, arguing that it must still

must secure enough of the Cedar Rapids market to justify the incremental cost of building

out its network.

"I think that you have to [be cautious]," said

Lowell Bolken, a Minneapolis-based analyst with Dain Rauscher. "A couple of years

ago, the direct-to-home satellite business was going to take a lot of cable customers, and

that hasn't happened. It's still a matter of consumer reaction."

Nevertheless, McLeodUSA's entry into the Cedar Rapids

markets is the first shot in a competitive battle that promises to spill over into Des

Moines -- the state's largest market, and another venue where TCI is the dominant

operator.

McLeodUSA hopes to place a proposed cable franchise before

Des Moines voters in a special referendum in November. The company, which already provides

phone service to 5,500 residences and 2,500 business in Des Moines, plans a fiber optic

network capable of delivering video, phone and Internet access to the city's 190,000

residents.

Meanwhile, TCI continues to take a moderate tone in

reacting to competition in Cedar Rapids, promising that it will "compete effectively

in the marketplace."

Debora Blume, regional communications director for TCI of

Iowa, said the system has responded by introducing its TCI Digital programming package in

Cedar Rapids, and it plans to unveil its TCI@Home high-speed Internet-access offering by

this fall.

"Our mission is clear," Blume said. "We

intend to continue offering our customers a robust product at a fair price. Right now, our

customer base is growing in Cedar Rapids, which tells us that we're on the right

track."

The MSO has repeatedly said that it does not object to

competing against a private entity like McLeodUSA, but that it objects to the municipal

overbuilds that are springing up in Iowa.