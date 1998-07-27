TCI Continues to Shuffle the Deck

The latest management shuffle at Tele-Communications Inc.

indicates the MSO believes its merger with AT&T is a "fait accompli,"

analysts said last week.

Observers said deciding "who lands where" as

early as possible ensures TCI will be "first to market" when the $48 billion

merger closes sometime next year.

"TCI believes this deal will be approved," said

Denver analyst Chuck Kersch. "In that case, you want your ducks in a row. Everybody

has to know who's responsible for what. That way you're off and running when the

deal closes. You're out there getting those customers."

Ted Henderson, cable analyst for Janco Partners, agreed the

administrative changes indicate "a high confidence level" that the merger will

go through, despite a downturn in AT&T's stock price since the merger was

announced. The stock price has since rebounded.

"Dissident shareholders vote with their feet,"

Henderson said. "They'll be gone by the time it closes. But this is so

significant, that you have to decide where people are going to land. You can't wait

until it closes."

In its first announcement, TCI unveiled a new

organizational chart for the proposed merger of Liberty Media Corp. and TCI Ventures

Group.

Effective immediately, TCI chairman John Malone has become

chairman of the combined entity, with Robert R. Bennett, president and CEO of Liberty, and

Gary S. Howard, president of TCI Ventures, reporting directly to him.

Howard was also named executive vice president and chief

operating officer of Liberty Media. Upon completion of the AT&T deal, he will be named

president of Liberty Capital, a new subsidiary where he will develop investment strategies

for more $5 billion in cash AT&T plans to infuse into Liberty Media.

Meanwhile, TCI president Leo J. Hindery Jr. has stepped

down as chairman of both Liberty and TCI Ventures to concentrate on the pending merger.

Hindery is slated to become president of AT&T Consumer Services Co.

In a related announcement, TCI Communications Inc., the

MSO's cable operations arm, reported organizational changes at the field level

designed to specify each manager's responsibilities.

Division senior vice presidents will become presidents of

their respective divisions, including Tom Barberini at TCI Southeast; Sharon Becker at TCI

Northwest, Steve Bryan at TCI Great Lakes; Scott Hiigel at TCI Central: and John Kopchik

at TCI West.

The company also announced the creation of an operations

administration unit headed by TCIC president Marvin Jones.

Within the unit, Colleen Abdoulah will act as executive

vice president of cable operations, while Ann Montgomery and Madie Gustafson have been

named senior vice president of fulfillment services and senior vice president of

franchising and local government affairs, respectively.

Kersch and Henderson agreed that fueling the certainty that

the AT&T merger will close is the presence of Craig McCaw.

McCaw became one of AT&T's individual largest

shareholders when he sold McCaw Communications, the nation's largest cellular company

at that time, to the long distance carrier for $12.6 billion in 1993.

McCaw, whose early career included a stint as a cable

operator, is certain to see the benefits of merging TCI into AT&T, Henderson said.

"He understands spectrum and its capacity, and

that's what we're seeing here," he added.