TCA: Disney Greenlights ‘Under Wraps 2,' 'The Naughty Nine' Original Films

Disney Branded Television will develop several new series, original movies and unscripted shows as part of its 2022 development slate, the company said Monday as part of its Television Critics Association Winter tour presentation.

New original movies slated to debut on the Disney Channel and Disney Plus include Under Wraps 2, a sequel to the network’s 2021 Halloween-themed movie, as well as holiday heist-themed The Naughty Nine. Also on tap is the Disney Plus targeted film Prom Pact.

Disney also announced the third season of Disney Channel's supernatural action-adventure series Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

On the unscripted side, Disney Plus will develop Growing Up, a hybrid docu-series executive produced by Brie Lawson (Captain Marvel) that uses narrative, experimental and documentary filmmaking to follow several young adults as they describe the complexities of adolescence, said the network.

Also on the docket is Rennervations, executive produced by actor Jeremy Renner (Disney Plus's Hawkeye) that looks at the actor’s passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique, purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs, said the streaming service.

Projects in development include the Eva Longoria executive produced fantasy/adventure series Paola Santiago and The River of Tears; animated toddler-targeted series Tiny Trailblazers -- executive produced by Reese Witherspoon -- and Disney Plus original series Superfudge, based on the Judy Blume best-selling book, said the company.

The announcements come on the heels of previously announced projects including American Born Chinese, Beauty and the Beast and Goosebumps.