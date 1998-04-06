TCA Buys ISP, Set to Launch Cable-Modem Service

TCA Cable TV Inc. has agreed to acquire a locally based

Internet-service provider as a prelude to launching the high-speed offering in its

hometown of Tyler, Texas.

The MSO said last week that it has signed a letter of

intent to acquire Web International Inc., an ISP currently offering Internet-access

service to some 5,000 consumers in Tyler and Longview, Texas, under the name,

"Internet Tyler."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

TCA will launch Internet-access service over cable later

this year to its 31,000 subscribers in Tyler, where it has begun testing TeraPro cable

modems designed by Terayon Communication Systems.

Robert A. Roseman, TCA's vice president of business

development, said the TeraPro modems are expected to make the MSO the first cable operator

to offer Internet access over a completely coaxial system.

"The significance of this is that our system is all

coaxial, and not rebuilt with fiber," Roseman said. "We think that this will be

the first time that anybody has used two-way cable modems over a system that has not been

rebuilt."