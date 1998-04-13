TBS, TNT Tout Lineup Revamps

New York --TBS Superstation is scrapping

"Destination Sunday," but not destination marketing. If anything, it's

emphasizing appointment viewing in 1998-99 with a move to themed nights.

Moreover, after a joint TBS/Turner Network Television

upfront presentation to the advertising community last week, Turner Broadcasting System

Inc. officials indicated that TNT is rethinking its planned Thursday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

scheduling for one of its primetime anchors -- the off-net, Time Warner-owned ER.

TBS Superstation president Bill Burke said

"Destination Sunday" will give way to "Superstation Sunday," featuring

all movies all day and night. The National Geographic Explorer series will shift to

Wednesdays. "We're going to revitalize [that series with] ... more action, more

predators," he said.

Mondays now will feature National Basketball Association

games instead of movies, Burke said, while Tuesdays will showcase specials like figure

skating. Thursdays will combine Thunder, its successful new wrestling series, with

the "Movies for Guys Who Love Movies" franchise.

Other movie franchises will dominate Fridays -- bracketing

"Dinner & a Movie" with "'80s Night" movies -- and Saturdays,

adding "Movie Lounge," described by Burke as "Politically Incorrect

meets Siskel & Ebert."

TNT president Brad Siegel, citing ER as one of its

"high-impact" shows, mentioned only its 7 p.m. stripping. Later, TBSI spokesmen

said that TNT may not offer two-hours of ER Thursdays at 8 p.m. after all -- perhaps

to protect the long-term off-network ratings appeal of television's No. 1 series.

Afterward, Steve Heyer, TBSI president and COO, disclosed

that he had obtained a copy of CBS' anti-"Millennium" study and said the

research in it offers "nothing new" and is "embarrassing" to broadcast

networks.