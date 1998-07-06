TBS Moves to Create Niche of Its Own

TBS Superstation, after years of living in the shadows of

the other Turner Broadcasting System Inc.networks -- in terms of original shows,

if not ratings --is finally readying itself for the big-time.

The network has revamped its look, and it will step up to

the plate in 1999 with a new, high-profile feel that will eventually help it to retire its

reputation as the network of TheAndy Griffith Show.

The main elements of the network's maneuvering

include: the production of original movies, and perhaps even series, geared toward younger

males; the pursuit of high-profile off-network sitcoms; and the jettisoning of certain

staples of the old TBS lineup.

In addition to specific promotions for each of its new

efforts, TBS president Bill Burke said, the network is planning some overall

image-marketing campaigns, which will, of course, receive heavy cross-promotion on Turner

Network Television, Cable News Network, Cartoon Network and other sister networks.

"This will distinctly brand the network," said

Janeen Bjork, senior vice president and director of programming for Seltel Inc., who

follows the landscape for broadcast-station clients. Bjork said TBS' new programming

fits in well with the classic independent-station model of baseball and male-oriented

movies in primetime. TBS is, after all, a local independent station out of Atlanta.

"It's a natural evolution that was going to have

to take place eventually," added Bill Carroll, vice president and director of

programming for Katz Television Group, another broadcast-station rep. Carroll pointed out

that the "niche that was exclusively theirs has been spread out," with networks

like USA Network, FX and others filling the role of general-interest national

independents, to a degree.

"We all need to find our own turf and plant the

flag," Carroll said.

The changes will help the network to compete not just with

networks like USA, but with the entire television universe, Burke said.

"Every night, we are competing with everybody for

viewers -- ABC, NBC, ESPN, TNT," he said.

There was no moment of epiphany, where the network

executives suddenly decided to re-create the network, Burke said, adding, "This was

definitely a gradual process."

SHOWS MOVE

ELSEWHERE

Some of the decisions were made easier by the fact that

TBS' sister stations could offer better homes for the programming that no longer fit

with TBS. It's hard to argue with the logic that dictated sending TBS' remaining

animated programming to Cartoon. And documentaries were never a comfortable fit on

TBS' mass-audience lineup (think professional wrestling), so they didn't fare

well in the ratings.

Additionally, Burke said, "documentaries were being

well-served by networks like A&E [Network], Discovery [Channel] and The Learning

Channel." So Turner Original Productions, which produced TBS' documentaries, has

been shifted to CNN, which, Turner executives felt, can provide a better platform for this

genre, and which desperately needs noncrisis programming that can gain an audience.

"This clarifies what exactly each network is,"

Carroll said.

The only documentary remaining on TBS will be National

Geographic Explorer, which is being bumped from Sunday to Wednesday, and which will

feature more predators and more action to fit with the new young, male demographic

imperative.

And while TNT has already established itself as a home for

original movies, Burke said, that will help TBS, and not hurt it. He added that in the

past, if TNT passed on a movie, producers had to look elsewhere for a home, but now, when

it's appropriate, TBS gets referrals from its sister network. And TNT has such a

strong track record for production and promotion that producers are eager to work with

TBS.

"Their reputation has benefited us," Burke said.

Additionally, while TNT's movies cover a diverse range

of genres, and they are more high-end and "almost theatrical," Burke said, TBS

will keeps a narrower focus. It will stick with action-adventure-thriller movies that

match with its desired young, male demographic, and it will make "more basic,

made-for-TV movies."

"We will produce movies that fit the personality of

the network," said Jim Head, TBS' vice president of original programming.

The only overlap, he said, might be Westerns, which would

fit in with TBS' audience's desire for action, but which TNT already does so

well that TBS will steer away from them. Head said TBS' movies will be "bold,

contemporary and viewer-friendly."

NOTHING DARK

This aggressively commercial approach means no dark movies,

no period pieces and no disease-of-the-week films, for the most part. The network does

have a miniseries about Ronald and Nancy Reagan that it plans to air in1999,which would be, to a certain extent, a historical drama (albeit of a very recent

vintage) and a disease movie, since part of it would focus on the former president's

struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

Still, Head said, a high-profile project on a popular

president who had a Hollywood career was too good a choice to pass up.

In addition to the Reagan project, Head said, the network

has signed four development deals for movies:

Hurricane: Force Five, a disaster thriller

about a massive hurricane wreaking havoc on New York. "It's very high

concept," Head said, about Alliance Communications Corp.'s production.

Reaper, a cyber-scare flick about two doctors

who must save society from a computer virus that evolves into a deadly, organic virus.

"This one is very contemporary," Head said, of

the Zerneck-Sertner Films script.

Play to Win, an adventure movie about an

ex-jock cop who is out to crack a drug ring headed by a ruthless female corporate

executive.

"This has lots of action," Head said about the

PolyGram Television effort.

Code of Silence, a fact-based saga of a

close-knit community that refuses to help the police solve a rash of local murders.

"This is based on Charlestown, Mass., which had this

real code of silence, "Head said. Singer-White Entertainment produced the film.

SUPPORT GUARANTEED

The network has yet to green-light any of the four films,

but Head said he plans to have the first one in production by late summer or early fall.

And while he declined to divulge exact figures, he said, "The network will invest the

dollars that it takes to make an excellent television movie."

Although the movies require bigger budgets than the

documentaries did, the network will produce fewer of them, while probably earning larger

audiences in the initial run, and certainly earning higher ratings in repeats, when movies

fare far better than documentaries.

While big spending won't guarantee success, the deep

pockets of TBS will help it to find an audience.

"If they're well-done, you know they'll be

well-promoted," Bjork said, adding that there is an increasing amount of press

coverage these days of made-for-cable material.

Head said the network will roll out its original movies

gradually, with only four in 1999, before expanding its schedule in following years. The

first one will run in March 1999, with the next three following in June, August and

October. By slotting them into nonsweeps months, with two during the summer, TBS is

looking to gain attention when the broadcast networks are likely to be running repeats.

TBS is also following TNT's formula: Start out airing

a modest schedule of original films, before expanding the number of productions when they

prove to be a success

Bjork termed TBS' approach "wise," saying

that while the obvious way to build an audience is to schedule a movie every Monday or

Tuesday, it's better to produce four strong movies in the first year than 16 mediocre

ones.

"This way, they can give each a really big push,"

she said.

ORIGINAL SERIES

Meanwhile, the development front is also extending to

original series, where the network would like to make some inroads. The first project is a

half-hour series based on the network's popular interstitial program, Monkey-ed

Movies, which features chimps and orangutans acting out parodies of famous theatrical

movies. The development deal is with sister companyWarner Bros. Domestic Pay-TV,

Cable and Network Features, in association with Palomar Pictures.

"We're pretty far along on this series,"

Burke said. And although the network has a lot of other concepts in development, it will

move slowly. "We're not diving in head-first," he said.

The network is also becoming increasingly aggressive in its

pursuit of off-network sitcoms. TBS recently nabbed nonexclusive rights to Home

Improvement, after USA's deal for the show fell through. TBS will get the show in

2002 or 2003, depending on whether it lasts for one or two more seasons on ABC.

TBS also bought the rights for The Wizard of Oz,

which CBS has aired for decades, and it is expected to be near the top of the heap on the

bidding for the second syndication cycle for Seinfeld.

"We've made it clear that we're interested

in Seinfeld,"Burke said.

Additionally, Burke said, TBS is "very open about its

intentions" to get into the bidding for off-network shows in their first runs.It

pursued Seinfeld, and it "went very far down the road a couple of times last

year in negotiations," Burke said.

Buying a series for syndication while it's still

enjoying a broadcast-network run "is definitely an advantage," he said. Carroll

agreed, saying that it wouldfreshen the feel of TBS' lineup.

The network will look for other ways to repackage itself as

a hipper place to be, even when the product isn't changing. For example, "The

Movie Lounge," which will feature special guests discussing the Saturday movie, will

join "Dinner & a Movie" as a packaging tool to better market movies that

audiences may have already seen.