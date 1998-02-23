TBS May Take Crack at Court TV

New York -- The trials and tribulations of Courtroom

Television Network took another twist last week, with the beleaguered channel now off the

selling block to possibly be run by Turner Broadcasting System Inc.

But MSO officials and programming experts alike were

questioning how even Turner, with its vast expertise and marketing muscle, can solve Court

TV's nagging problem as a narrow-niche service: how to boost its anemic ratings.

In a last-ditch effort to avoid selling the network, Court

TV's partners have apparently taken a time-out in their feud over its future and

taken it off the market, for now. Time Warner Inc. -- parent of TBS Inc., and one of Court

TV's three owners -- is putting together a five-year plan for the network, which

would involve a restructuring of the partnership, according to sources close to the

matter. The other partners are Liberty Media Group, which is Tele-Communications

Inc.'s programming arm, and NBC.

The Time Warner plan, if approved by the parties, would

entail Turner taking over management and adding Court TV to its stable of networks so that

it could apply its programming, affiliate-sales and ad-sales resources to jump-start the

channel's growth.

Cable operators generally agreed that having Turner's

infrastructure behind Court TV, which has been hamstrung by the owners' squabbling,

would be an obvious positive.

'I'd be glad to see some resolution to it,'

said Frank Hughes, senior vice president of programming for the National Cable TV Co-Op.

'They've struggled in the past year, not knowing their fate and being paralyzed

... They're like lame ducks.'

Said Patty McCaskill, vice president of programming at

Charter Communications Inc., 'Turner certainly has an excellent track record with

networks and a strong affiliate-marketing team. Court TV has faced a lot of challenges

because of its ownership and funding ... It's not that there aren't talented

people there -- it's just that their hands have been tied.'

Last week, Turner officials came to the Manhattan

headquarters of Court TV, which reaches 32.2 million homes, to meet with officials at the

network and to look at some of its books.

'The Turner people are here and are trying to

determine if they should play a role in managing Court TV for the partnership,' said

Thayer Bigelow, interim CEO of Court TV.

According to Time Warner spokesman Ed Adler,

'It's [Turner managing Court TV] an option. It's something that's

being discussed. But we're looking at all of the options. Nothing's been

determined.'

Late last year, Court TV's partners retained Bear

Stearns & Co. to weigh offers for the network, which had been valued at $300 million

to $450 million. The partners initially were only looking to sell Court TV to nonmedia

companies -- parties that weren't competitors to partners NBC and Time Warner. Now,

that sales effort is on hold.

Some buyer interest had been stirred for Court TV.

Discovery Communications Inc. had very preliminary discussions, but it never made a bid,

sources said. DCI officials declined to comment.

In addition, Tom Rogers, president of NBC Cable, was

approached by a financial group that wanted to bid on Court TV, sources said. Rogers, who

could not be reached for comment, reportedly agreed to be part of the group, and he

promptly informed NBC president Robert Wright.

Rogers, who had been part of a committee overseeing Court

TV, then excused himself from taking part in that committee to avoid the appearance of a

conflict of interest, according to sources familiar with the situation. Scott Sassa, a

Turner veteran who is now president of NBC's TV-station group, took Rogers'

place.

The change of membership on the partner committee

overseeing Court TV -- including the addition of Turner alumnus Sassa and the

participation of TCI president and chief operating officer Leo J. Hindery Jr. and Time

Warner president Richard Parsons -- has apparently led to friendlier talks regarding the

network's future. TCI declined to comment, and Sassa did not return calls.

Court TV has been on a roller coaster since founder Steve

Brill, whose mandate was to do live-trial coverage on the network, was bought out and left

the network.

Last year, Court TV did a tiny 0.1 rating in primetime and

total day, according to Nielsen Media Research. It suffers the same problem as an all-news

channel like Cable News Network: Ratings are high for major news events, like the O.J.

Simpson trial, but they nose-dive otherwise.

One cable operator said Court TV's problem was that it

in effect 'dilutes a genre' -- news -- which is 'a very, very crowded genre

now.' The MSO official added, 'It's a very narrow niche with a loyal

following, but a small following. It's hard to justify the rate card.'

Court TV's rates to operators range from roughly 7

cents to 15 cents per month, per subscriber, sources said.

For their part, Bigelow and Erik Sorenson, a former CBS

News veteran who is Court TV's executive vice president of programming, did embark on

a new and somewhat controversial strategy. They wanted to move beyond doing just trial

coverage to reposition the network by adding add primetime shows and documentaries that

would broadly cover the legal system.

Sorenson's effort, however, was derailed when partners

including Liberty withheld some funding that was needed for marketing and promotion, and

when they reportedly wouldn't give the go-ahead for all of the new programming.

'Court TV obviously thrives on the huge cases that

only they can cover well,' said Janeen Bjork, director of programming at broadcast

rep firm Seltel Inc. 'But they're not a destination. It's not appointment

viewing.'

She added that viewers have become 'savvy and

jaded' about courtroom coverage, and that they are accustomed to the kind of high

production values that aren't possible in live trial coverage.

'Most trials are plodding, dull and take

forever,' she said. 'That makes them difficult to watch.'

Bill Carroll, vice president and director of programming at

Katz Television, added that Court TV's niche 'has sort of been co-opted' by

other cable-news channels like MSNBC and Fox News Channel, as well as by magazine shows

such as NBC's Dateline.

'They need to create programming in primetime ...

Johnnie Cochran is yesterday's news,' said Carroll, referring to Court TV's

Cochran & Co. 'If [Time Warner Inc. vice chairman] Ted [Turner] is in fact

taking over, he doesn't always strike gold, but he at least strikes bronze.'