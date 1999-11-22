TBS, Developer To Launch Net

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. cut a deal with top mall

owner Simon Property Group to launch a private network, which will run content from

TBS-owned networks through monitors at malls nationwide.

In addition to running content from TBS Inc. networks such

as Cable News Network, Turner Network Television and Cartoon Network, the companies hope

to generate electronic-commerce revenue through kiosks offering free Internet access via

cable modems and through a new Web site.

Turner and Simon will also build Cartoon-branded family

zones where they will sell merchandise, and the companies plan to launch a

mall-distributed magazine.

The yet-to-be-named network offers Turner a new outlet for

ad sales and a platform to promote Time Warner Inc. products, TBS Inc. president and chief

operating officer Steven Heyer said.

"We have big expectations for the kind of value we can

create," Heyer said last week, after the companies announced the deal. "We also

know that it's a one-of-a-kind promotional opportunity that we are grateful to have,

whether it's a trailer for a Warner Bros. movie or for a movie or a show on one of our

networks."

TBS Inc. and Simon will share the capital costs through a

50-50 joint venture, which will begin installing the monitors and kiosks for the network

-- to be delivered via satellite and fiber -- at Simon's 200-plus malls by the end of next

year.

A source said the network was branded "Live Media

Network" during the planning stages, but Heyer said the companies will create a name

that will incorporate both the Turner and Simon brands.

Monitors and kiosks could be placed near stores owned by

Time Warner competitors such as The Walt Disney Co.'s Disney Store chain, but Simon CEO

David Simon said that shouldn't be an issue. "We expect all of our retailers to

benefit from that enhancement," he added.

TBS Inc., which distributes CNN Airport Network, has been

looking to extend its presence in the "place-based" media market. Multichannel

News reported last month that the company's Turner Private Networks division plans to

launch a CNN offshoot for retail environments next year, tentatively called "CNN On

The Go."

On Oct. 29, the company registered the cnnonthego.com

Web address with Network Solutions Inc. But Heyer said the CNN offshoot would not be

distributed in malls, noting that the Simon joint venture "is our mall bet."