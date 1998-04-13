TBS Continues Film Buy Spree

Los Angeles -- Continuing its rampant buying binge for

high-profile films, Turner Broadcasting System Inc. has acquired rights to a package of 17

movies that includes As Good as It Gets and L.A. Confidential for Turner

Network Television and TBS Superstation, officials said last week at an upfront

presentation here.

TBS has the broadcast-network window for the package. The

deals -- struck with Columbia TriStar Television Distribution, New Line Cinema and Warner

Bros. -- also include I Know What You Did Last Summer, U.S. Marshals, Wag

The Dog, The Wedding Singer, Dark City, One Night Stand, Mad

City, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil and The Postman.

In TBS Inc.'s first broadcast-network window agreement

with Columbia TriStar, TNT and TBS will get As Good as It Gets, which won two

Academy Awards for its performances, as well as I Know What You Did Last Summer, The

Replacement Killers and Desperate Measures.

TBS Inc. will share the broadcast-network windows of L.A.

Confidential, for which Kim Basinger won an Oscar, and Mad City with CBS, which

will take one-time premiere runs of both titles. Immediately following their CBS airings, L.A.

Confidential and Mad City will then come to TNT and TBS for subsequent airings

in the broadcast-network window.

It hasn't been decided yet which network, TNT or TBS,

each movie will premiere on, but they will eventually air on both, a Turner spokesman

said. The earliest window on some of the movies is the year 2000.