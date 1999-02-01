TBS Buys Raymond Reruns

Atlanta -- TBS Superstation last week added Everybody

Loves Raymond to the roster of off-network sitcoms that will be coming to its lineup

after the year 2000.

TBS has inked an agreement with syndicator Eyemark

Entertainment, a unit of CBS Corp., to get Raymond -- a CBS Monday-night hit

starring Ray Romano -- in an exclusive cable deal for four years starting in the fall of

2004. TBS is reportedly paying roughly $100,000 per episode.

Under its agreement, TBS can only air Raymond once

per day, five days per week, except when the network does special stunts. Eyemark

doesn't want Raymond to get overplayed, and TBS typically double-runs its

off-network sitcoms during the day.

TBS' cable exclusive for the reruns will begin in the

third year of the series' first syndication window, which starts in the fall of 2001.

Raymond will joinsuch off-network shows as

Seinfeld, Friends, Home Improvement and The Drew Carey Show on

TBS.